Wastewater recovery and domestic abuse app firms share in £1.7m innovation funding

Sixteen innovative local businesses are to receive a Government cash boost worth over £1.7m to scale up and protect themselves from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The funding, announced by Business Secretary Alok Sharma, is part of a wider £134m package to enable ingenious, clean growth projects to drive forward green innovations and technologies.

The firms here benefiting include Camlin Technologies in Lisburn, which removes contaminants from wastewater.

It is developing a new approach for the online monitoring of siloxanes (found in plastics, coatings and sealants) to create affordable products for widespread adoption by the wastewater industry.

Other local projects to receive funding include Belfast-based TapSOS, a digital 999 for reporting domestic abuse.

With Covid-19 restrictions having led to increased reports of domestic abuse, TapSOS technology provides a discreet, non-verbal way of connecting with emergency services using a mobile phone when calling 999 isn't a safe option.

It can be used not just by victims of domestic abuse, but anyone wanting to report signs of that abuse.

Also benefiting is Safety Net, an unmanned offshore service for coastal wind farms which is run by Offshore Survival Systems Ltd.

It aims to offer the world's first offshore autonomous marine-based search and rescue service, helping to save lives at sea and build the wind farms of the future.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said: "Government support for innovation stretches across the length and breadth of the UK and we are continuing to invest in the greenest and most innovative businesses to keep this vital part of the Northern Ireland economy growing during and after the pandemic."

Innovate UK executive chair Dr Ian Campbell added: "Every initiative we've supported represents an important step forward in sustainable economic development, but also one step nearer dreams becoming reality for ambitious, hard-working company owners and their staff."