Watch: Behind the scenes of Castlecourt’s redevelopment

How the new CastleCourt centre could look

Viewers can get a glimpse behind the redevelopment of a famous Belfast shopping centre after a behind-the-scenes clip was shared on social media.

The marketing manager behind Castlecourt has shared footage of ongoing construction at the site with a major redevelopment underway.

Posting to Facebook, the team said they had been “inundated” with messages after the clip first went live on Friday.

"The redevelopment project at the old Debenhams unit is on track, reopening with several new retailers and leisure options,” they added.

Demolition and reconfiguration of the former Debenhams unit appears to be well underway in the video, which shows where a new flagship Starbucks will be implemented – moving place from its current spot on the first floor of the complex.

Another 40,000 sq ft is earmarked for other retail activity on the ground floor.

The new development will also see the Avenue Cinema and a leisure/entertainment scheme launch on the first floor, with both set to open by the end of this year.

Belfast City Council gave the green light to the new plans earlier this year. The projects mark almost £11 million of investment in the shopping complex off Royal Avenue with 125 construction jobs also being created during the landlord conversion and build, and up to 130 full and part-time jobs created upon completion.

Wirefox – owner of the CastleCourt centre – previously said the ambitious plans signal the area’s “wider renewal and rejuvenation”.

Retail director Lucy Elliott added: “The future for CastleCourt looks very strong and we are looking forward to work starting on these sites as soon as possible.

“From its inception in 1990, CastleCourt has been hugely popular with shoppers from all over Belfast and Northern Ireland.

“The addition of The Avenue by Omniplex and the high-end family entertainment and adventure offering signals CastleCourt and its wider area’s renewal and rejuvenation by offering memorable experiences people will want to repeat, in line with the changing shape of city high streets across the UK and Ireland.

“At the same time, we are seeing growth in our retail partners with new tenants and a new, bigger Starbucks making it the brand’s flagship operation in Northern Ireland.