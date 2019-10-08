Watch: Belfast Telegraph business round-up - £13.7m land sale in Newtownards and Invest NI appoints new CEO

A 70 acre site for housing in Co Down has gone on the market with a guide price of £13.7m – one of the biggest land sales of recent years. The land in Newtownards has full planning permission for nearly 500 houses, in a development known as Beverley Garden Village.

A new chief executive has been announced for economic development agency Invest NI. Kevin Holland, who is originally from Bristol, is described by Invest NI as a “global business leader with more than 25 years international expertise”. Mr Holland succeeds Alastair Hamilton in the role of chief executive next month.

A £60m hotel, office and retail scheme close to the home of Primark in Belfast city centre could bring 400 construction jobs, it’s been claimed. Plans have been submitted for the development of Norwich Union House, which occupies part of Castle Street and Fountain Street.

This week’s featured Business of the Week is Mash Direct based in Comber, Co Down.