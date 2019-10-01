Watch: Belfast Telegraph business round-up - Northern Ireland growth forecast lowered and new cybersecurity jobs in Derry

Danske Bank has lowered its Northern Ireland economic growth forecasts, and now expects the economy to grow by 0.9% in 2019 and by 1% in 2020.

A Londonderry technology firm is to invest more than £4.5m to create 70 jobs paying an average of £27,000 as it capitalises on demand in international markets.

MetaCompliance said the 70 new jobs will help develop the cybersecurity learning market via cloud-based solutions.

Work is set to begin on a new £3.5m service station at Toome, creating around 50 new jobs. Construction will begin next week on a new service station at the Brecart Roundabout in Toome. It follows the opening of the A6 upgrade between Randalstown and Toome last month.

In this week’s Company of the Week, one of Northern Ireland’s newest female entrepreneurs has said how she went from nothing to supplying 35 retailers in just six weeks.

Yolanda Cooper launched haircare product firm We Are Paradoxx in March and within six weeks was stocked by retailers including Harvey Nichols and Saks Fifth Avenue in the US.

It’s also branched out into hairtools with a new three in one straightener, wand and tong.