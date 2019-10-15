Watch: Belfast Telegraph business round-up - Novosco deal and new Bombardier order

Northern Ireland IT company Novosco has been bought over by the Munich-based CANCOM Group as part of a significant deal.

The Belfast-headquartered IT service provider, which was founded by Northern Ireland entrepreneurs Patrick McAliskey and John Lennon, is being acquired by the multi-national outfit as it seeks to expand in the UK and enter the Irish market.

Read more Northern Ireland IT firm Novosco sold in £70m deal to German firm

Aberdeen and Northern Ireland winger Niall McGinn is teaming up with football agent Gerry Carlile to open a new pizza restaurant in Belfast city centre, creating 20 jobs. The former Celtic and Derry City man who also had a spell with South Korean club Gwangju has made over 50 appearances for Northern Ireland.

The new restaurant called Pizza On The Square, will at the Scottish Provident building on Donegall Square West, at Belfast City Hall and comes almost 10 years after the pair first collaborated to open the highly successful Fáilte Restaurant on the Falls Road in April 2010.

Read more Footballer Niall McGinn to open pizza restaurant in Belfast

An airline in the Indian Ocean has ordered three Airbus A220 aircraft, the wings of which are made by Bombardier in Belfast. Air Austral is the airline for France’s Reunion Island.

Bombardier’s Belfast and Morocco operations have been put on the market, with US components maker Spirit Aerosystems regarded as the frontrunner to snap up the business

Read more Air Austral's Bombardier order good news for Belfast workers

This week’s featured Business of the Week is Capaltec, a Belfast tech company specialising in laser measurement devices.

The firm recently launched the world’s first hand-held laser height measurement device for horses. Chief executive Robert Park and his daughter Mollie launched the device, HeightLight, at the Horse of the Year Show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, where it was exhibited amongst the world’s leading equine technology and innovation.