Water charges in Northern Ireland held in line with inflation

Northern Ireland Water will keep non-domestic water and sewerage charges at the rate of inflation for the next year, it has been announced.

The water provider announced on Wednesday that while non-domestic water and sewerage charges will rise, this will be by 0.9% - in line with inflation.

The change will take place from 1 April 2021. The company advised customers will be contacted, notifying them of the price changes.

NI Water Director of Finance & Regulation, Ronan Larkin, said: “We are acutely aware this is a challenging time for everyone and we do not want any business to feel extra pressure due to their NI Water bill. The decision was taken therefore, with the support of the Utility Regulator, to hold the increase to the rate of inflation.

“This enables us to strike a balance between minimising the impact of a price increase on customers and ensuring sufficient revenues are generated for NI Water to continue to operate.

“We have, therefore, limited the increase to 0.9% in line with inflation. This means our 80,000 non-domestic customers will see their water and sewerage bill remain the same as last year in real terms.

“It is important that customers who may need extra help with their bill communicate with us as soon as possible. Our billing team will be on hand to offer guidance, including payment breaks or longer repayment plans.

“We are also enhancing our online self-service portal with a smarter navigation to help provide a better experience when paying a bill, managing account(s), or viewing water consumption details.”