Waterstones announces opening date for new Belfast store

Popular book retailer Waterstones has announced that they will be opening a new store in Forestside Shopping Centre in south Belfast on November 4, ahead of the Christmas rush.

The chain first announced at the end of September that the store would be coming to Forestside.

And with the unit already being refurbished, booklovers have been wondering when the big day will finally be.

Sinead McCorry, Waterstones retail manager, Ireland, said: “Following on from our successful launch of a new shop in Derry last year, we are delighted to announce that Waterstones will soon open a second bookshop in Belfast.

“In addition to our existing shop on Fountain Street we will open a new shop at the Forestside Shopping Centre with the opening planned for Friday November 4.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors of our beautiful new bookshop and to recommend all the fantastic new books and irresistible gifts we have just in time for Christmas.”

Waterstones opened their Derry outlet on November 5 last year.

The retailer was set up in 1982 by founder, Tim Waterstone. Over the decades, it has into a major retail player, employing over 3,000 booksellers across over 280 bookshops.

The company says that as the last surviving national bookshop chain it is “proud to have fought off the perceived threat of e-readers and online competition to begin a programme of active expansion”.

In September earlier this year, Patisserie Valerie announced that it would be closing nine cafes across the UK – including their eatery in Forestside.