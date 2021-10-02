‘We can’t wait until office staff return because our livelihoods depend on it’: Belfast businesses on life after work from home

Belfast workers are city-centre businesses’ bread and butter. As they return to work, Margaret Canning speaks to a cobbler, a restaurateur, a tailor and a convenience shop owner about life after WFH

Social distancing has ended in many indoor settings and the majority of us are double-vaccinated. And even though the Executive guidance is still to work from home where possible, a lot of companies feel it’s the right time to bring their employees back into their offices.