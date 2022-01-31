Wealth management firm Tilney Smith & Williamson signs up for offices at The Ewart

A wealth management and professional services group has become the latest tenant to sign up for offices at The Ewart.

The new 17-storey development at Bedford Street in Belfast included the restoration of the once-derelict Ewart’s Warehouse.

Now Tilney Smith & Williamson, which employs around 40 people at its current Belfast offices in Linenhall Street, has become its latest tenant.

The group provides private individuals, families, institutions and charities with specialist financial planning advice and investment management services, and looks after £56bn of clients’ assets.

Tilney Smith & Williamson will occupy part of the 13th floor of the building.

Chris McVeigh, managing partner and head of office at Tilney Smith & Williamson in Belfast, said: “Agreeing terms for our new Belfast office at this prestigious building signals our intent to continue expanding our presence in Northern Ireland.

"The Ewart will provide a contemporary working environment for our staff, designed to high standards of sustainability and its location in the heart of the city, close to excellent transport links, makes it convenient for clients to access the specialist services we provide.”

Stephen Surphlis, managing director of The Ewart developer MRP, added: “We are delighted that Tilney Smith & Williamson is locating its new offices in The Ewart, an important and historic architectural landmark on Belfast’s skyline which is one of the most sophisticated and desirable office spaces in the city.”

Business advisory firm Deloitte was the first major tenant to sign up for space at the site.