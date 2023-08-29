‘We’re still optimistic that the NI construction sector can get back onto a firm footing’

For the third year running, WH Stephens is pleased to sponsor the Best Commercial Fit-Out category in this year’s Belfast Telegraph Property Awards.

WH Stephens specialises in project management, cost management, building surveying and asbestos management, and has been at the forefront in Northern Ireland as a construction consultant for many years.

Denis McCotter, managing director of WH Stephens, offered best wishes to all those entering this year’s awards.

And he says the company was looking forward to meeting up again with clients, friends and colleagues from across the industry at the awards ceremony in Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on October 6.

“We’re continuing to be very busy in Northern Ireland, as well as demonstrating growth in the Great Britain and Irish markets, having secured a number of high-profile projects despite the abnormality of a continuing lack of local government.”

Despite the uncertainty, WH Stephens is proud to be delivering several key local projects including Belfast Transport Hub, Phase 2 of Belfast Harbour’s North Shore Film Studios and a series of tenant fit-outs within the recently completed City Quays 3 office block.

Mr McCotter adds: “Despite UK construction shrinkage as uncertainty spreads, together with failures in local government, we’re still optimistic that the Northern Ireland construction sector can get back onto a firm footing.”

WH Stephens is a professional consultancy company formed in Belfast as a partnership in 1865. For over 150 years the company has been a stalwart of consistency and dependability in the development, re-development and conservation of the infrastructure and built environment throughout Ireland.

In more recent decades, the company has applied its knowledge, management expertise and professional skills, in a collaborative manner, on projects throughout the UK and Ireland.

This includes continuing growth of operations in England with projects such as a new 90 bedroom Premier Inn in Windsor (£13m) and Isle of Wight Retail Park (£30m).

In Ireland, there are major appointments to deliver 13 near-1000 pupil schools for the National Development Finance Agency. In addition, it has been appointed to the redevelopment of the Rubrics building on the main Trinity College campus, together with a number of schemes for the Office of Public Works and the Health Services Executive.

The seven directors that run the company bring together a team of well-matched and accomplished senior professionals, who, in turn are supported by senior surveying and project management professional staff who are chartered members of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

The company brings to projects, major and minor, practical and visionary methods, working closely with clients, contractors and other consultants to achieve shared goals.

WH Stephens operates from five offices throughout the UK and Ireland, combining international experience with local expertise. Offices are located in Belfast, Dublin, Edinburgh, Northampton and Woking.

From individual commissions and reports to full project, programme and cost management, WH Stephens can also provide a full multi-disciplined design team from their tried and trusted partnership network.

