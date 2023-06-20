West Belfast’s new £47m green packaging firm to create more than 100 jobs

A former Caterpillar site in west Belfast is being transformed into a centre of innovation for green packaging and labelling targeting global markets.

Dr Terry Cross is investing £47m in his new Biopax business in Springvale Business Park, with 45 positions already filled at the site and a total of 169 jobs to be created over the next four years.

Invest NI is extending £4.6m in support for the project, which, with its ambition to lead innovation in eco packaging, aligns with the agency’s 10X goals.

The firm has ambitious plans to export its polyethylene-free carton board, label and wrap solutions worldwide, leveraging Northern Ireland’s unique dual-market access offered through the Windsor Framework.

It marks a second foray into the sector for Dr Cross, who sold his previous business, Delta Print & Packaging, to Huhtamaki for £80m in 2016.

Biopax will produce fibre-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and foodservice packaging and labelling, including containers for Hinch Distillery, another business launched by the entrepreneur in 2019.

“This business, fledging as it is, has significant growth potential which will bring huge benefits to Northern Ireland,” said Dr Cross, speaking at a launch event for Biopax this morning.

“It will help revolutionise customer packaging solutions in the UK, Europe and further afield by promoting a circular economy in fibre-based packaging and reducing landfill waste and the release of harmful chemicals into our ecosystem.

“We are delighted to be able to create this forward-thinking and environmentally focused business right here in Belfast and tap into the local talent while creating job opportunities in an economically deprived part of the city.”

Biopax’s 8.4-acre site includes a 70,000-sq-ft factory, soon to double in size, said Dr Cross, with the firm currently seeking accreditation to supply packaging for over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceuticals.

Once all 169 jobs are filled, Biopax is expected to deliver an annual £5.7m in salaries, said Mel Chittock, interim CEO of Invest NI.

“This investment will make a real difference to people’s lives,” said Mr Chittock, “to those young people who will leave education and choose to develop lifelong career paths in specialisms such as printing, dye coating or design; to those who have had careers elsewhere and want to retrain in an exciting, growing industry; and to those who want to return to work, having had, for example, caring responsibilities or health challenges.”

Mr Chittock also said an action plan laying out the way forward for the agency should be published by the end of the summer, following a review published in January.

Led by Sir Michael Lyons, the review called for “profound change” at the £160m-a-year organisation.

It highlighted 17 areas in which the agency needs to improve, including leadership, governance, sub-regional partnerships and its portfolio of programmes.

With the review also looking at how Invest NI has been implementing the department’s 10X strategy to make the economy more innovative, Mr Chittock today highlighted the Biopax project as aligning with the 10X goals.

“There’s a tremendous amount of work being undertaken at this moment in terms of the review,” he said. “We’re working closely in partnership with the Department for the Economy.

“We have a number of working groups working our way through each of the recommendations, drilling down to what the underlying challenge is and the issues are and making sure collectively, between ourselves and the department, we can actually resolve some of the challenges that have come out of the review.

“There are working groups in each of the recommendation areas. Each of those recommendations are being looked at in turn and they are being addressed individually so it’s everything from the leadership of the organisation through to how we engage, the number of programmes etc.

“I would anticipate there will be a number of public statements as time goes by. Some of the issues are very complex by their nature.

“What we hope to do is, by the end of the summer, with the department publish what the action plan looks like and some of the work that’s behind that and then regular updates as and when required.”

Biopax is currently recruiting across commercial, technical and operations roles, said the firm’s sales and marketing director, Liam O’Connor, who has previously worked for Dr Cross at Delta.

“Manufacturing is one of the major contributors to the Northern Irish economy and it’s important for us that we are providing the means by which we can promote and nurture a career in STEM to protect the lifeblood of this extremely important sector,” said Mr O’Connor.

“Global brands with retail channels in the European Union are not afraid to source their packaging products from Northern Ireland. Our unique position of unrestricted dual-market access to both the EU and GB must be sized upon.

“The future is bright for the circular economy, and the future is bright for manufacturing in Northern Ireland.”

Also speaking at the launch event was Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey, who said the investment represented a vote of confidence in the people of west Belfast and the wider region.