Westminster Council chief takes top role at Belfast's Waterfront

A former executive director at Westminster City Council will take on the top role at Belfast's International Convention Centre (ICC).

Northern Ireland native, Julia Corkey has been appointed as the new chief executive of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall and will take up the role at the beginning of July.

Ms Corkey spent over 20 years with Westminster City Council where she most recently held the role of executive director of policy, performance and communications. After first joining the local government organisation in 1998 to manage the millennium programme, Julia then went on to hold a number of high-level policy and communication roles and is also one of the founding directors of communications agency, Westco.

She said: "I have spent more than two decades helping to market Westminster as an international centre for investment and tourism.

"It is a privilege to return to my native Northern Ireland and use that experience to ensure our fantastic international convention centre and entertainment venues are in the premier league of international, regional and local attractions."

Following the commercialisation of the ICC in 2016, the facility has attracted some of the world's most sought after conferences. In 2018 it hosted its largest event to date, the Royal College of Nursing Annual Congress, as well as conferences for global corporations such as AstraZeneca. The combined economic impact of events held during this period has been worth over £100m to Belfast.

And according to ICC Belfast, business events will play a key role in the venue's long-term economic sustainability and recovery post Covid-19.

Ellvena Graham OBE, chairman of the BWUH Ltd board of directors, said: "I look forward to seeing the impact that Julia's skills and expertise will have on our pursuit to be recognised as world-class in the entertainments and conferencing sectors."