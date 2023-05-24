What to expect from NI food prices and housing market as inflation drop less than expected

Food inflation remains high, at 19.1% in April, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Northern Ireland consumers are facing a continued cost-of-living crisis and the threat of further interest rate hikes in a crowded housing market.

Inflation eased less than expected in April, with food prices remaining high, and financial markets adjusting their forecasts to flag further potential hikes in the base rate.

CPI rose by 8.7% in the 12 months to April 2023, down from 10.1% in March, according to figures published this morning by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

A bigger decrease had been expected, particularly for food and non-alcoholic beverages, only marginally down from 19.2% the previous month to 19.1% in the year to April.

And core CPI excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco rose from 6.2% in March to 6.8% in the 12 months to April, hitting its highest rate since March 1992.

Suggesting the cost-of-living crisis is not easing as expected, the ONS figures have prompted some market analysts to adjust their forecasts in favour of further interest rate hikes this year.

Richard Ramsay, chief economist NI for Ulster Bank, said at least one more interest rate increase to 4.75% is likely, but the markets are getting carried away by forecasting hikes up to 5.5%.

“The concerning issue is the fact core CPI is going in the opposite direction,” said Mr Ramsay. “Wage growth is not contained yet, and it puts the Bank of England in a real quandary. The damage it would do to the economy is why I still think it won’t go above 5%.”

Consumers are yet to feel the impact of most of the rate hikes already introduced this year, said Mr Ramsay. And he highlighted evidence of a further tightening of the property market in new figures published this morning by Land & Property Services.

The NI House Price Index for Q1 2023 indicates the largest quarterly decline in a decade, at -1.8%, halving the annual price rise to 5%.

But it was also the worst first quarter for completed housing units in eight years, said Mr Ramsay, with prices likely to hold up this year amid “more people chasing fewer homes”.

ONS published new experimental data for NI last Friday indicating its CPI may have slowed more than the UK in the 12 months to March, sitting at 7.5% against 10.1% for the UK.

But consumers here are still feeling the pinch, said Neil Johnston, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium.

“This is welcome news that the headline figure has declined significantly, however, the drop in food inflation is very small and consumers may struggle to see anything to be cheerful about,” said Mr Johnston.

“We are all hopeful that food inflation has peaked. It is crucial, therefore, in the coming months that national government at Westminster does all it can to avoid adding additional costs to retailers for example through new regulatory burdens on packaging and a deposit return scheme.

“Northern Ireland politicians have their role to play too. We need an Executive with an agreed Budget, preferably a budget that continues to freeze business rates. Business rates fall disproportionately on retailers making it even harder for retailers to keep prices down.”