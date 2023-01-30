Whiskey and poitin from Co Down hits bars in the US

From left, Fiona Walker and John Hood of Invest NI with David Boyd Armstrong, co-founder and head distiller, Rademon Estate Distillery

Irish whiskey and poitin distilled in Co Down has made it across the pond as part of a new distribution agreement.

Rademon Estate Distillery outside Downpatrick has secured a deal with Preiss Imports for its Irish Whiskey Bonding Company Blended Irish Whiskey, Shortcross Irish Whiskey and its Shortcross Poitín.

The distillery, which first became known for its gin, launched its new Rye & Malt Irish Whiskey in April last year.

Its spirits will now go into hotels, bars and restaurants in California, New York, New Jersey, Nevada and South Carolina.

David Boyd-Armstrong, co-founder and head distiller at Rademon Estate Distillery, said: “We’ve recently added two new products to our portfolio.

"Our new Shortcross Whiskey is amongst the first Irish whiskeys to be wholly distilled and released by a new Irish whiskey distillery in Northern Ireland since the 1920s and we’re delighted that it is already growing in popularity.

"Once the spirit of rural Ireland, poitín has made a remarkable comeback over the last 20 years which is why we created our very own using 100% Irish cereals.

“We already have a firm foothold in the US for our award-winning Shortcross Gin and we’re utilising this in-market knowledge to grow our share of the US Irish whiskey and poitín markets.”

He said the company would also be making its first foray into the Netherlands, with bottles to hit shelves early this year.

The company recently received support through the Covid-19 Productive Investment Capital Grant (PICG), set up by economic development agency Invest NI to help businesses recover from the challenges of Covid-19.

It has also been receiving other forms of Invest NI support.

John Hood, its director of food and drink, said: “Our relationship with Rademon Estate has grown over the years and it has been fantastic to watch the company grow into a world-renowned brand with new innovative products coming on board.

"The valuable support we have offered Rademon has enabled the company to develop new products and bring those products to market to grow their exports.

“It’s also great to see the successful out-workings of PICG which we developed to support local companies to make crucial capital investments to make them more resilient, more profitable, and more productive.”