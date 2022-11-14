Whistles opens first standalone store in Northern Ireland

Womenswear brand Whistles opens its first standalone store in Northern Ireland on Wednesday November 16

Contemporary fashion brand Whistles is set to open its first standalone store in Northern Ireland.

The womenswear brand will open the doors of its Victoria Square outlet at 9.30am on Wednesday.

It will employ nine people when a recruitment process is complete.

The store will be spread over 1,226sq ft and will house womenswear collections including footwear and accessories.

Whistles said the Belfast store will be the first location to showcase a new store concept for the brand.

The company said it would be “characterised by its signature contemporary design approach and have a gallery-inspired aesthetic”.

The store will showcase a curated edit of must-have pieces for the winter season, as well as a selection of Christmas partywear and gifts.

Caraline Money, global retail director at Whistles owner TFG Brands, said: “We are really excited to open our first standalone store in Northern Ireland.

“We’ve built a loyal, ever growing following through our popular concessions, so it’s fantastic we can now offer our full collection to our customers in Belfast.”