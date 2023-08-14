Why credit unions might be a good place to stash your cash

Flávia Gouveia looks at the alternative to saving in a bank as interest rates rise again

The latest increase to the base rate to 5.25% by the Bank of England, its 14th consecutive rise, has contributed to borrowing becoming more expensive.

And when borrowing with banks and other lenders becomes less affordable to some, credit unions may offer a viable and more affordable alternative.

Despite operating a different business model to banks, credit unions do provide a number of similar services, including loans and savings accounts.

Martin Fisher, the Northern Ireland manager of the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU), said: “Credit unions are not impacted to the same degree as banks in terms of rates and inflation. We are not tied directly to the Bank of England base rate.”

Martin credits this feature of credit unions with their ability to provide “the most competitive” and “most affordable” smaller loans in the market.

He claimed that “banks wasted no time in increasing loan interest rates at the first opportunity going back the last 12 months or so, credit unions didn’t”.

“We didn’t raise our interest rates and in any case our interest rates are capped by law. We can’t raise them above 12.68% per year,” Martin added.

Martin Fisher

The not-for-profit credit union model has been around the UK and Ireland since the 1950s.

They emerged when groups of individuals pooled their money together to provide affordable credit to their communities at a time when banks were not lending.

Martin said: “In very many cases credit unions are the only opportunity to have access to affordable credit.

“The only alternative is accessing high-cost credit which can run into hundreds of percent or in the Northern Ireland context, the illegal lenders,” he said.

In addition to providing lower than average interest rates, credit unions are able to offer a number of other benefits.

Martin said: “We don’t charge any extra fees, there are no additional fees or penalties with paying early.

“For credit unions associated with the ILCU, there is loan protection insurance which means that in the event of the member dying, the loan is paid off and there is no impact to the estate.”

Perhaps the biggest benefit of borrowing with a credit union comes in the form of potential partial repayments of interest payments.

Martin said: “What’s unique about the credit union model is that borrowing from a credit union for, say a washing machine or a holiday, in the vast majority of cases if your credit union has a surplus, they will also reward you as a borrower and give that money back to you.”

Each year credit unions assess their individual financial performance, with any profits used to pay dividends to savers and interest rate repayments to borrowers.

Unlike a savings account with a bank, which is subject to a fixed interest rate, savings with credit unions are rewarded with dividends paid annually, based on the performance of the union.

Martin said: “Since [credit unions] are not bound by interest rate changes [it] really depends on the performance of the credit union, unfortunately we don’t know until the end of the year if there is going to be a surplus.

“But in general, as you can see from the figures over 90% of credit unions in Northern Ireland did pay a dividend or a surplus.”

By investing savings with credit union consumers are foregoing the benefit of a fixed interest rate. Instead, they receive a dividend paid in arrears and in “direct proportion to the balance” held over the previous year.

“A unique aspect of credit union savings is that life savings insurance is provided for eligible savings. It is provided free of charge to members,” Martin added.

Savings held with a credit union are guaranteed by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, in the same way as savings held with a bank.

“People have to take a decision whether in the short term they want that quick return or if in the long term they want to support the credit unions,” Martin said.

In Northern Ireland credit unions are outperforming their counterparts in the Republic, with around 90% paying out “substantially higher” dividends and rebates on loans in 2022.

“There is a careful balance that a credit union has to strike in terms that they want to reward both their savers and their borrowers,” Martin said.

Speaking about the role of credit unions, he said: “Ultimately credit unions exist to serve their members and prioritise their interests.”

And he said that “the more members support the credit union the better the potential returns” for members will be.

A total of 140 credit unions are registered in Northern Ireland, representing 46% of all credit unions in the UK.

A majority of credit unions, 84, are affiliated with the ILCU while 38 are affiliated with the Ulster Federation of Credit Unions. The remaining operate independently.