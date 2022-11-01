Why good advice is crucial to avoiding insolvency

With late payments on the rise, John Mulgrew asks whether more firms are at risk of going under​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Firms here are second on UK table for overdue bills

Just when we thought we were pulling ourselves out of an unprecedented global pandemic, events are thrusting yet more challenges on many sectors.

And while insolvencies here have been relatively low, research is now showing late payments and bills are on the rise, while mechanisms to support firms are coming to an end.

James Neill, Northern Ireland chair for insolvency and restructuring trade body R3, says we are showing the second-fastest increase in overdue bills in the UK.

But the context is not the same as the period of the last recession.

“There is significant capital in the market and there are many more options than previously.

“(In the last recession) there were little or no options and no capital. In reality, while we are potentially coming into a difficult period, there is significant capital deployed and appetite in the market.

“Even if we see a downturn… there are lots of buyers and enquiries out there.”

He says there remain many options for companies, big and small.

“The big take away is take advice early. Turnaround is not insolvency — they are two separate things. Turnaround is there to prevent insolvency.”

In fact, corporate insolvency is around a third lower than levels pre-pandemic, according to James.

However, there are a number of reasons for that, including the Government support put in place during the pandemic, as well as moratoriums on things such as commercial rent debt.

“The changing factor at the moment is while the market was strong, inflationary pressure is now starting to take hold and the markets dropping a little with the impact of the mini Budget — it’s sentiment which drives the market.”

And on the other side of the market, while capital remains, sentiment is not what it was.

Consumer intentions and the latest business surveys point to a downwards trend in terms of confidence or spending habits.

But if a business is struggling to make its way through the multitude of headwinds out there at the moment, what options are available?

“The overriding (option) is to seek advice. There are a whole range of options, both solvent and insolvent.”

James says many companies in trouble are opting for creditors’ voluntary liquidations.

“That’s where a director has reached the end of the road and then voluntarily moved to wind the company up,” he says.

And while we are seeing companies being forced to shutter, James says the majority would have already been in difficulties pre-pandemic.

When it comes to companies seeking enforcement action against others, he says there has been a positive sentiment in the market, especially with the pandemic. But that could soon change amid the current ongoing difficulties.

But while we will see more companies being forced into insolvency, James says he doesn’t necessarily see it as a “cliff edge”.

“I think we will undoubtedly be busier next year… I don’t think that a tsunami is coming in one sharp hit.”