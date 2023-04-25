Widow of top NI entrepreneur killed on quad bike calls for law to tackle ‘death traps’

Denis Lynn who died after being crushed by a quad bike in 2021

The widow of a well-known Northern Ireland businessman killed in a freak quad bike accident has called for ‘roll bars’ to be made mandatory on the “death traps”, claiming they could have saved her husband’s life.

Christine Lynn is the widow of Denis Lynn who was killed in May 2021 while riding a quad bike at a low speed on their estate in Co Down in the Killyleagh Road area.

One of the UK’s most successful entrepreneurs and named the UK’s most innovative businessman by the Institute of Directors in 2019, Mr Lynn was the founder of Finnebrogue Artisan, a multi-million pound food production company specialising in beef and venison.

The company went on to found the Better Naked and The Good Little Company brands.

An inquest found the rear left wheel of his vehicle rose up, causing him to fall and and become trapped under it. His cause of death was due to serious internal injuries caused by a crushing of the chest.

A ‘roll bar’ is a large flexible arc that mounts on the rear carrier of a quad bike preventing it from crushing or asphyxiating the rider in event of an accident or crash.

Mrs Lynn has now written to Transport S ecretary Mark Harper and authorities in Belfast calling for quad bike safety rules to match rules in Australia, where roll bars are now a legal requirement.

“My late husband Denis, a regular user of a quad bike on our Finnebrogue estate, died in May 2021 following an accident at low speed,” said Mrs Lynn.

"I now deem it my responsibility to do what I can to stop an accident like this happening again to another family.

“Denis was a loving husband and father. He left behind me and his four daughters, including Ciara, who was 17 that Spring Sunday evening on the farm when she witnessed her dad have his accident."

Mrs Lynn said she wants to ensure "nobody suffers” a similar fate to her husband while riding on the bikes and said if a roll bar was present on her husband’s vehicle “he would still be with us.”

“Nothing will bring Denis back; not to us, or the Finnebrogue family which he left behind. We will forever remember the extraordinary achievements which established him as one of the UK’s leading entrepreneurs and changed so many lives for the better.

“But one thing we would all like to ensure is that nobody else suffers Denis’s fate.

“I know if Denis were still here today - and it was one of his daughters who had been in an accident - he would not rest until we strengthened health and safety rules for quad bikes and increased public awareness into the risks they pose."

Read more Controlled explosion carried out on World War II mortar in Co Down

The law involving roll bars in Australia came into effect following several accidents and deaths involving crushes, with the National Farmers Federation, the Royal Flying Doctor Service and the Country Women's Association all involved in the campaign.

There is currently no legislated age restriction or helmet requirements at a basic level for riding a quad bike in the UK, something Mrs Lynn also wishes to change, calling it “scandalous”.

“I have been shocked to learn of the number of other similar accidents on quad bikes. I have also been shocked to learn the UK has slipped behind other developed nations such as Australia, where roll bars are mandatory on quad bikes.

“These vehicles will continue to be death traps without additional safety measures," said Mrs Lynn.