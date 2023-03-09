Wind power boost for NI renewable energy production amid calls for reform

More than half of Northern Ireland’s total electricity consumption was generated from renewable sources in 2022, according to the Department for the Economy (DfE).

Representing an increase of almost 10 percentage points on 2021, wind power led the charge last year, accounting for 85% of all renewable electricity generated within NI.

And a stormy period even saw renewables supply a record 77% of all electricity consumption here in February 2022, according to the DfE figures published today.

Welcoming the progress, RenewableNI director Steven Agnew said the renewables industry could contribute as much as £5bn to the NI economy by 2030.

But he cautioned that a poor policy environment and lack of devolved government to enact change is risking the impressive gains.

Investment has stalled since 2020 and the contribution of renewals to our electricity supply could go into decline without urgent policy and planning reform, he said.

“It’s an incredible achievement that shows what can be done,” said Mr Agnew. “For a long time, many people said we couldn’t do it and we have.

“We’ve much bigger ambitions, 80% by 2030, and ultimately zero carbon electricity by 2035 is the goal, but this is a really great landmark.”

The new DfE publication, Electricity Consumption and Renewable Generation in Northern Ireland: Year Ending December 2022, reports on performance against commitments in the NI Energy Strategy Path to Net Zero Energy and the Climate Change Act.

For the 12-month period of January to December 2022, 51% of total electricity consumption in Northern Ireland was generated from renewable sources located in Northern Ireland.

It represents an increase of 9.7 percentage points on the previous 12-month period, and the second highest rolling 12 months on record with 51.6% achieved over December 2021 to November 2022.

“We have to put this in context,” said Mr Agnew. “The majority of the generation this provided, the 51%, was built in the last decade. Very little has been built since 2020, and that’s because of a poor policy environment.”

The NI Energy Strategy and Draft Offshore Renewable Energy Action Plan offers “the potential to bring in the next wave of renewable generation,” he said. “But we have to deliver on those quickly, and planning is probably our biggest obstacle.

“It’s taken two to five years to get a wind farm through planning when really, we should be able to do that within 12 months. We’re in a climate emergency; we need speed, we need urgency and we’re not seeing that from our policy environment or our planning system.

“There is a risk if we don’t continue to develop new renewable projects, that actually that figure starts to go down as older wind farms come off line. We need a planning system that can make decisions quickly, and allow us to build out the new generation needed to meet our 2030 and 2035 targets.”

Suspension of Stormont doesn’t help.

“We do need a government up and running,” said Mr Agnew. “Some policy can be developed because of decisions made before the Executive collapsed, but we will get to the point where we need legislation and that point is fast approaching.

“The renewable industry and others have made a strong case for planning reform. If we can get a minister in place who listens and can see the problems, they can start to drive forward solutions because we’re not seeing that currently.”

While wind is by far the leading source in NI, “ultimately the strength of renewables is their diversity,” he said. “We need a suite of renewables to deliver the energy transition. By 2030, we hope to be going offshore.”

Northern Ireland is playing catch up to Great Britain in offshore wind, “but from 2030 onwards we can deliver,” said Mr Agnew. “We’re proposing a target of 1GW by 2030; to put that into context, it would almost double our current capacity.

“It has huge potential, but we can’t lose sight of the fact that it will be onshore wind and solar that will get us to our 2030 targets.”

David White, a partner in the energy group at law firm Arthur Cox, believes greater diversity in technologies will be key.

“Whilst onshore wind undoubtedly still has a very significant role to play, a wider range of sources will be required if the new target of reaching 80% renewable electricity generation by 2030 is to be met,” he said.

“That will include offshore wind projects, boosted by the ambitions of the Department for the Economy and The Crown Estate to deliver 1GW of energy from this source.

“A new Renewable Electricity Support Scheme for Northern Ireland, currently the subject of a public consultation by DfE, will also play a role in attracting further investment in the sector.

“Working alongside prospective investors and developers in the space, they consistently tell us that significant challenges to developing new generation remain, such as planning and grid capacity.

“Creating the conditions to overcome these will require a joined-up approach from government and the private sector, working together to deliver on the energy transition and an increase in security of supply and price stability.”