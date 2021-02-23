Window blind company Mzuri Group acquires shutters business

Mzuri Group in Lisburn has now taken over TCMM Shutter Group, one of the biggest interior wood shutter distributors in the UK.

TCMM, which has 66 staff, owns brands like Shutterly Fabulous and California Blinds. It also owns Shutter Store in the US.

Its UK headquarters will remain in Brighton, and it will also keep its US base in Las Vegas.

Murray Clark, managing director of the TCMM Group, said: “We have had a close relationship with Mzuri for the past few years and are looking forward to working with the team to further expand our portfolio. Mzuri Group’s vision and growth strategy is very inspiring. Looking ahead, TCMM will continue to focus on our own UK and US presence whilst developing our growth in other markets.”

Following the deal, Mzuri now employs a total of 1,227 people, including over 1,000 at its headquarters in Lisburn.

Mzuri Holdings was set up by the owners of Decora Blind Systems as part of its acquisition strategy. Last year it received significant investment from funder BGF.

Stuart Dickson, managing director of Mzuri, said: “TCMM is a well-respected and successful shutter company with strong brands throughout the UK and USA markets. Their commitment to innovation, growth and customer focus fits perfectly within the Mzuri ethos.

“This acquisition marks The Mzuri Group’s expansion of shutter distribution in Europe and the USA. Mzuri looks forward to the continued growth of the TCMM Shutter Group and welcomes Murray Clark to the board.”