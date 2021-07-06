Window dressing … waterfront office block to be fitted with nearly 2,000 panes of glass

Belfast Harbour has said interest from potential tenants in its latest office block is growing as it prepares to install nearly 2,000 windows.

When complete, City Quays 3 will have space for 1,800 workers, making it the biggest Grade A office development in Northern Ireland.

The City Quays development already includes tenants employing 1,100 workers, such as US legal firm Baker McKenzie and broadcaster UTV.

City Quays 3 is the latest addition to the waterfront scheme.

Now 1879 panes of glass are being installed, with each panel averaging 5m in length, 1.5m wide and weighing 720kg.

The panels were designed and manufactured by specialist architectural glazing contractor Walsin Ltd in Lisburn.

Work is due to be completed on the site by contractor Farrans by the end of this year.

A spokeswoman for Belfast Harbour said it had spoken to economic development agency Invest NI regarding future investors which could potentially lease the office space.

“There has been significant interest in the Grade A office space at City Quays 3 and we know from previous experience that this interest increases as construction on a building nears completion.

"We continue to work closely with partners such as Invest NI to bring City Quays to the attention of new and existing investors in the city and will make an announcement on tenants in due course.”

Joe O’Neill, Belfast Harbour’s chief executive, said: “City Quays 3 is one of the largest strategic investments ever undertaken by Belfast Harbour and we’re delighted to be working with local suppliers as the development progresses.

"In addition to supporting 500 local construction jobs, the development will build upon City Quays’ success by providing strategic accommodation to meet demand for quality office space following a year of extended periods of working from home.”

Noel Cosgrove, project manager from Farrans, said: “Construction is progressing well on City Quays 3 and people in Belfast will now be able to see what a striking and impressive structure it will be on the city’s skyline.

"Each panel is meticulously moved into place and the bespoke design will provide a bright and airy workspace. This is one of the largest office buildings ever to be built in Northern Ireland and we are proud to be the main contractor delivering it for Belfast Harbour.”