Windsor Framework boosts prospects as NI outperforms most other UK regions

Health, retail and construction drive strong performance but impact of inflation still a concern for households

Northern Ireland is second only to London among UK regions leading economic growth over the last quarter, according to PwC’s latest UK Economic Outlook.

And the outlook here has been lifted by the Windsor Framework, said the accountancy firm.

While the UK is looking more likely to avoid recession in 2023, it is underperforming relative to other G7 countries as a result of low productivity.

And high consumer prices may persist over the next few years, prolonging a challenging economic environment for NI residents with lower discretionary income.

PwC estimates economic growth of 0.6% in NI over the three months to February, second to 0.9% growth in London. Growth of only 0.2% is forecast for the English regions of the West Midlands, South West, South East and North East.

NI’s relatively high share of more buoyant sectors such as health, retail and construction is said to be behind its strong performance.

Greg Boyd, economist at PwC Northern Ireland, said: “It’s positive to see that NI has seen economic growth so far this year and we are on track to avoid a recession, alongside easing inflationary pressures.

“The potential increased certainty following the Windsor Framework is also expected to help future growth in Northern Ireland.

“Our analysis suggests the UK has passed through the eye of the inflationary storm compared to last year, particularly with wholesale energy costs expected to stabilise.

“But the strength of any economic recovery is subject to risks which could include future geo-political shocks, persistently higher inflation pressures and a weaker sterling. Cumulatively, we expect prices by the end of next year to be 20% higher than they were at the start of 2021, meaning businesses and households will continue to feel cost pressures.

“We also know that the impact of this cumulative price increase is felt more profoundly in NI due to lower household incomes here and because NI households spend more proportionally on energy and food, the key drivers of inflation.

“There needs to be a continued focus on longer-term levers for economic growth here, including stimulating investment, getting more people into work, and underpinning all of this with support for skills and education.

Overall, the UK economic outlook appears to be more positive, predictable and less uncertain as it edges out of a period of economic turmoil.

Since PwC’s last Economic Outlook in September 2022, the economic environment has improved considerably with contributing factors including sustainably lower natural gas spot and future prices, stronger sterling and less issues than expected around the re-opening of the Chinese economy.

In a “subdued growth” base case scenario, the UK is forecast by PwC to see 0.1% growth in 2023, picking up to 1% in 2024 and 1.6% in 2025.

The probability of a recession has decreased from three-quarters last September to one third now, said the firm.

It also offers a less positive projection in which risks facing the UK economy materialise and it contracts by around 0.9% in 2023.

PwC identifies the most apparent risk as for inflation to remain high because of geopolitical developments or higher wage, service or food inflation. It could be accompanied by widespread and prolonged sets of strikes across the public sector leading to lost hours of work.

CPI inflation is, meanwhile, forecast to return to single digits at the middle of the year and around 3-4% by the end of the year as previous rises in energy and goods prices stabilise.

And a tightening of financial conditions is likely to be reflected on economic activity in the coming quarters, said PwC.

It expects inflation to hit the 2% target set by the Bank of England by the end of next year, although consumers prices are expected to cumulatively remain 20% higher than at the start of 2021.

Costs may remain higher in key areas such as food and services, with cost-of-living pressures continuing for some households.

While growth is estimated across the UK’s nations and regions, PwC said prospects in some areas of England with slower growth have been impacted by post-pandemic issues affecting the manufacturing sector and related supply chains.

A high level of labour inactivity for over-50s is a key driver in the UK’s low productivity relative to other G7 countries, said PwC. It forecasts a projected rise in economic inactivity by 2030 of 2.4m people related to population ageing, 90% of which will be over 65.

Economic inactivity has remained elevated since the beginning of the pandemic, it said, driven by health reasons as well as other factors.

Policymakers need to increase the existing workforce’s productivity, while businesses should better define their recruitment strategies and offerings to appeal and cater to a wider demographic, said PwC.