Winner pics: Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards

From left, Michele Shirlow of category and title sponsor Food NI presents Best Marketing Campaign to the Musgrave team for Centra Choices at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards 2023

From left, Patrick Derry of category sponsor Derry Group Ireland presents Best New Product/Product Relaunch to Clare Bell of Henderson Wholesale at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards 2023

From left, Gary Sneddon of category sponsor Power NI presents Best Sustainability Initiative to Carol Marshall and Claire Rea of Musgrave NI at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards 2023

From left, Karen McGarvey of Mediahuis presents Best In-Store Consumer Sales Promotion on behalf of category sponsor Molson Coors to Lauren Todd and Donna Gormley of Henderson Wholesale at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards 2023

From left, Gráinne Moody of category sponsor Invest NI presents Best Export Marketing to Michael Morris of Hinch Distillery at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards 2023

From left, Emma Murray of category sponsor White Oats presents Best Digital Campaign to Rachel Morton of Henderson Wholesale at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards 2023

From left, Colin Ferguson of Naturo, winner of Best Brand with category sponsor David Henderson of Henderson Food Machinery and Eva Strain, Naturo at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards 2023

From left, Martin McClinton of sponsor Hunky Dorys presents Best CSR Initiative/Charity Sponsorship to Bronagh Luke of Henderson Wholesale at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards 2023

From left, Trevor McCrum of category sponsor Hovis (Ireland) presents Leader in Marketing to Sonya Cassidy of Sonya Cassidy Public Relations at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards 2023

From left, Deirdre Burns of sponsor Forest Feast presents Lorraine Hall Young Marketeer of the Year to Laura Thompson of Henderson Wholesale at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards 2023

Centra Choices has picked up the headline accolade of Best Marketing Campaign at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards 2023.

And it was a particularly successful night for the Henderson Group, which bagged five wins at the event held as part of the GroceryAid Grocers’ Ball at the Culloden Estate and Spa on June 9.

Michele Shirlow, chief executive of title awards sponsor Food NI, said: “It was great to be involved with the awards and see the innovation demonstrated by food companies. There was a real focus on connecting with citizens in ways that show purposeful engagement and corporate responsibility.”

Judging this year’s awards were Professor Barry Quinn (panel chair), Riki Neill, John D’Arcy, Grainne Moody and Ms Shirlow.

Prof Quinn said: “There was an excellent quality of submissions, making it a difficult task to pick out winners. The entries really demonstrate the vibrancy of the local food sector and its focus on innovation, creativity and strong customer relations. Well done to all.”

This year marked the 35th year of the awards previously operated by Ulster Grocer, and their first under the Belfast Telegraph brand.

Guests at the Grocers’ Ball, which was hosted by Cool FM presenter Pete Snodden, enjoyed a multi-course dinner, entertainment throughout the evening and a raffle and auctions to raise funds for GroceryAid.

Eoin Brannigan, editor in chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, said: "Congratulations to the winners at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards. We are proud to celebrate the best of Northern Ireland’s vibrant grocery retail and food and drink sectors.”

Best Marketing Campaign

Sponsored by: Food NI

Winner: Centra - Centra Choices

Highly commended: Dale Farm - Grab one for your favourite

Lorraine Hall Young Marketeer

Sponsored by: Forest Feast

Winner: Laura Thompson - Henderson Wholesale

Highly commended: Sara Fearon - Nearby NI

Leader in Marketing

Sponsored by: Hovis

Winner: Sonya Cassidy - Sonya Cassidy Public Relations

Highly commended: Kerri Smith - Finnebrogue Artisan

Best Brand

Sponsored by: Henderson Food Machinery

Winner: Naturo Natural Pet Food – Naturo

Highly commended: Musgrave NI - SuperValu

Best Digital Campaign

Sponsored by: White’s Oats

Winner: Henderson Wholesale - 12 Deals of Christmas

Highly commended: Mace - Ready, Set, Christmas

Best CSR Initiative/Charity Partnership

Sponsored by: Hunky Dorys

Winner: Henderson Retail - Heart of our Community

Highly commended: Musgrave NI - SuperValu, Centra & Action Cancer

Best Sustainability Initiative

Sponsored by: Power NI

Winner: Musgrave NI - Sustainability Fund

Highly commended: Maxol - Maxol Kinnegar Service Station

Best Export Marketing

Sponsored by: Invest NI

Winner: Hinch Distillery

Highly commended: Linwoods Health Foods

Best New Product/Product Relaunch

Sponsored by: Derry Group Ireland

Winner: Henderson Group - The Kitchen, Cooked Locally

Highly commended: Musgrave NI - The Happy Pear

Best In-Store Consumer Sales Promotion

Sponsored by: Molson Coors

Winner: Henderson Wholesale - SPAR & EUROSPAR Weekly Mega Deals

Highly commended: Dromona - Unwrap Joy with Dromona this Christmas