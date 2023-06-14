Winner pics: Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards
Centra Choices has picked up the headline accolade of Best Marketing Campaign at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards 2023.
And it was a particularly successful night for the Henderson Group, which bagged five wins at the event held as part of the GroceryAid Grocers’ Ball at the Culloden Estate and Spa on June 9.
Michele Shirlow, chief executive of title awards sponsor Food NI, said: “It was great to be involved with the awards and see the innovation demonstrated by food companies. There was a real focus on connecting with citizens in ways that show purposeful engagement and corporate responsibility.”
Judging this year’s awards were Professor Barry Quinn (panel chair), Riki Neill, John D’Arcy, Grainne Moody and Ms Shirlow.
Prof Quinn said: “There was an excellent quality of submissions, making it a difficult task to pick out winners. The entries really demonstrate the vibrancy of the local food sector and its focus on innovation, creativity and strong customer relations. Well done to all.”
This year marked the 35th year of the awards previously operated by Ulster Grocer, and their first under the Belfast Telegraph brand.
Guests at the Grocers’ Ball, which was hosted by Cool FM presenter Pete Snodden, enjoyed a multi-course dinner, entertainment throughout the evening and a raffle and auctions to raise funds for GroceryAid.
Eoin Brannigan, editor in chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, said: "Congratulations to the winners at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards. We are proud to celebrate the best of Northern Ireland’s vibrant grocery retail and food and drink sectors.”
Best Marketing Campaign
Sponsored by: Food NI
Winner: Centra - Centra Choices
Highly commended: Dale Farm - Grab one for your favourite
Lorraine Hall Young Marketeer
Sponsored by: Forest Feast
Winner: Laura Thompson - Henderson Wholesale
Highly commended: Sara Fearon - Nearby NI
Leader in Marketing
Sponsored by: Hovis
Winner: Sonya Cassidy - Sonya Cassidy Public Relations
Highly commended: Kerri Smith - Finnebrogue Artisan
Best Brand
Sponsored by: Henderson Food Machinery
Winner: Naturo Natural Pet Food – Naturo
Highly commended: Musgrave NI - SuperValu
Best Digital Campaign
Sponsored by: White’s Oats
Winner: Henderson Wholesale - 12 Deals of Christmas
Highly commended: Mace - Ready, Set, Christmas
Best CSR Initiative/Charity Partnership
Sponsored by: Hunky Dorys
Winner: Henderson Retail - Heart of our Community
Highly commended: Musgrave NI - SuperValu, Centra & Action Cancer
Best Sustainability Initiative
Sponsored by: Power NI
Winner: Musgrave NI - Sustainability Fund
Highly commended: Maxol - Maxol Kinnegar Service Station
Best Export Marketing
Sponsored by: Invest NI
Winner: Hinch Distillery
Highly commended: Linwoods Health Foods
Best New Product/Product Relaunch
Sponsored by: Derry Group Ireland
Winner: Henderson Group - The Kitchen, Cooked Locally
Highly commended: Musgrave NI - The Happy Pear
Best In-Store Consumer Sales Promotion
Sponsored by: Molson Coors
Winner: Henderson Wholesale - SPAR & EUROSPAR Weekly Mega Deals
Highly commended: Dromona - Unwrap Joy with Dromona this Christmas