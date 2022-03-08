Women in NI earning 5.7% less on average than men in 2021, report shows

Men are continuing to earn more than women in Northern Ireland, a report has revealed.

Also, more women than men were out of the labour market altogether, mainly because a much higher number of women are looking after the family and home instead of going out to work, the report found.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said that while the pay gap had narrowed in the last 20 years, females here earned 5.7% less than males on average in 2021.

The pay gap was at its worst for women in their 50s, with men in that age group on an average of £15.33 per hour, compared to £12.87 for women.

Nisra released its Women in NI statistics publication, exploring the contrasting experiences of men and women in the labour market, to mark International Women’s Day 2022.

It used data from June 2020 to June 2021, finding that the employment rate for females had been persistently lower than for males over the last 10 years.

That was because of lower self-employment rates for women – self-employed men outnumbered self-employed women more than two-and-a-half times over.

Females were less likely to work full-time than males, and only 60% of employed women with dependent children worked full-time. That contrasted with 94% of employed males with dependents being in full-time work.

A lower number of females were earning above the real living wage, while women also reported lower levels of opportunities for career progression.

And at 30.7%, a higher proportion of women were economically inactive, compared to 23.6% of men.

Sickness was the most common reason for women and men to be economically inactive, which means they are neither in work nor looking for work.

But 28% of economically inactive women were out of the labour market because they were looking after family and home. Only 6% of men were economically inactive because of the need to look after family.

Women who are working are less likely to be self-employed and are more likely to be working part-time than men.

Females with dependent children of any age were more likely to work part-time than those without, while the opposite was true for males, Nisra said.

As it marked International Women’s Day, the Federation of Small Business in Northern Ireland called for a funded childcare strategy to help more women into the workforce.

It said: “It is essential that this strategy is viewed as an economic issue so that women can choose whether to enter or stay in employment, to train, or to start a business.”

A report by business advisory firm PwC also found that progress for women in work had slowed down over the past year.

PwC’s Women in Work Index said the “motherhood penalty” experienced by women with children had been exacerbated by Covid. It said progress towards gender equality in work has been set back by at least two years across all the OECD countries as a result of the pandemic.

PwC said that “women took on more unpaid childcare responsibilities than men during the pandemic, causing them to leave the workforce at higher rates than men. Mothers were three times more likely than fathers to report taking on either the majority, or all, of the additional unpaid care work created by school or childcare facility closures.”