Women-only brand FitPink limbers up for opening in Belfast’s Victoria Square

A model wears an outfit from FitPink which is opening in Victoria Square

A women-only athleisure brand founded by a Co Donegal entrepreneur has chosen Belfast for the opening if its first permanent store.

FitPink was established in 2017 by Jenni Timony as a sports and lifestyle clothing for women, with a focus on championing women and sustainability.

It’s opening next month in a 1,350 sq ft unit close to casualwear store Superdry at Victoria Square Shopping Centre.

Last month Belfast Telegraph revealed that Gym+Coffee, an athleisure brand backed by popstar Niall Horan, is opening at the city shopping centre.

Victoria Square, which is owned by real estate fund Hausinvest, confirmed it will open a 2,300 sq ft space opposite Calvin Klein and Hollister later this month.

Russell Banham, UK head of Hausinvest owner Commerz Real, said: "Many people have been tempted back to Belfast from other parts of the UK to benefit from the low cost and high standard of living available.

"It is also incredibly well connected for residents as well as businesses investing in the area. Brands are also capitalising on the strength of Belfast city and we are attracting new brands wanting to launch in Ireland.”