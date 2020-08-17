Work begins on 18-home housing project in Belfast Shankill area

Work on a £3m housing development in Belfast's lower Shankill Road has begun.

Radius Housing has appointed contractor MJ McBride to build the 18-homes scheme at Hopewell Crescent.

The project is jointly funded by Radius's private finance and the Department for Communities.

It is part of the Building Successful Communities Programme, a regeneration project led by the Department for Communities.

It will consist of 14 houses and four apartments on vacant land that was previously owned by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

The project, which received planning permission from Belfast City Council in March, is expected to be completed in spring 2022. Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin said "the project shows the power of collaborative working across government, the Housing Executive, housing associations and most importantly with local communities".