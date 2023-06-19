Work starts on food service giant’s new Co Antrim site

From left, members of the Sysco leadership team on the site of its new facility at Nutts Corner: Paulo Peereboom, Ron Phillips, Kevin Hourican, Judy Sansone and Mark Lee

Construction work bringing 200 new jobs has started on Sysco’s new distribution facility in Co Antrim, part of a £23m investment.

Food service giant Sysco Ireland said the site at Nutts Corner would enable it to double the size of its Northern Ireland business over the next five years, while expanding services for customers all over the island.

Work is being carried out by construction giant Heron Bros, part of an overall £23m investment by Sysco in its operations in NI.

The construction over the next 18 months is expected to create around 200 jobs.

When complete it will create 90 new jobs. taking the company’s workforce in Northern Ireland to over 300 people.

The facility will be set up to manage over 10,000 food products with 70% sourced across the island of Ireland, with guaranteed next day delivery.

Sysco Ireland chief executive Mark Lee said: “At Sysco Ireland we are committed to growing our business across Northern Ireland over the coming years, gaining customers and building our network of local suppliers.

“This new state-of-the-art facility at Nutts Corner represents a strategically important location allowing us excellent connectivity to serve our customers and further grow our business.

"The development is a key part of our business strategy in Northern Ireland, and will also ensure that we grow our business responsibly.”

Paul Mulholland, property director for Heron Bros, added: “The development combines innovative technologies designed to enhance sustainability, within a state-of-the-art storage and distribution centre at a key gateway location.

“This project will bring around 200 construction jobs and apprenticeships to the Antrim area, alongside the long-term employment that the new distribution centre will provide.”