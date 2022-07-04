Workers at Interface end strike after accepting ‘inflation busting’ 15% pay rise offer

Workers at a flooring firm in Co Armagh have ended strike action after accepting an “inflation busting” pay rise.

After one week on the picket lines, Unite the union members at Interface Europe in Craigavon have overwhelmingly voted to accept a 15.25% percent salary increase.

Union officials say the offer is higher than the surging rate of inflation – which stands at 11.7% according to the retail price inflation index – and translates into a real-terms improvement of more than 3.5%.

Unite’s General Secretary Sharon Graham has congratulated everyone involved in the successful strike.

“This is a big win for our members working in Interface,” she said.

“This inflation-busting pay increase was won through militant and effective strike action which shut down production and forced bosses to share their profits with the Craigavon workforce.

“This increase was even more necessary as workers report their pay having fallen behind others in the locality. This pay increase sets the bar for workers across the board.”

Neil Moore, who is regional officer for the workers has also expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

“Over recent years, Interface workers have watched their pay stagnate and fall ever further behind other workplaces,” he said.

“Our members have been telling us, throughout this week-long strike, that this was not only about pay, but also standing up for respect in their workplace.

“Whilst this pay increase will certainly improve things for our members, the company must be prepared to sit up and listen to our members from now on.

“During the course of this strike we won the support of agency workers who the company sought to exploit in a failed attempt to break the strike.

“We are now looking to engage with these workers to secure real improvements to their pay and conditions of employment.”