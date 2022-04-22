Working from home guidelines outdated without an Executive

The Executive Office said the current guidance, which advises those who can work from home to continue to do so, “remains under consideration”. Stock image: Joe Giddens

Stormont officials are unable to say when “restrictive” guidelines for working from home will be lifted to put Northern Ireland on a par with the rest of the UK.

The Executive Office said the current guidance, which advises those who can work from home to continue to do so, “remains under consideration”.

They added: “No decision is expected to be taken this side of the election.”

But Ann McGregor, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, said the “restrictive guidance must be updated immediately”.

She said: “This is not about forcing people back into the workplace. Rather, it’s about supporting those businesses in our towns and city centres, from coffee shops to independent retailers who rely on the custom of workers, much of which disappeared overnight.”

The Executive did not give clarity around whose decision it is to move forward guidance.

Health minister Robin Swann has made it clear he wants the work from home guidance to be reviewed. But the Ministerial Code put in place during the Good Friday Agreement indicates that any decision that is considered to be significant or controversial and which has been determined by the First Minister and deputy First Minister acting jointly is a matter that should be considered by the Executive Committee.

With no Executive in place, the decision cannot be made.

Read more Buildings empty as civil servants hold back on return to office

And while most of the Covid-19 restrictions have moved forward, including last night’s closure of PCR test sites – these are replaced by a more targeted testing approach – guidelines around returning to offices have yet to progress.

The Belfast Telegraph reported this week that one government department in Belfast has seen just 4% of its workers return to the office. That amounts to just 51 people in the Department for the Economy’s 1,288-strong team.

Simon Hamilton, chief executive of Belfast Chamber, said: “The failure of the public sector to return to the office is frustrating and most certainly impacting on city centre businesses. Footfall during the week, traditionally supported by office-based workers, is down.”

He added: “We are concerned that whilst other jurisdictions have moved forward on this, NI has been unable to, in part, because of the absence of the Executive.

"The removal of this guidance is now long overdue. Belfast Chamber encourages Ministers to act on this matter as soon as the Assembly election is over and ensure the survival and competitiveness of businesses in our city and across the region.”

Roger Pollen, head of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) NI, said smaller town centres have benefitted from the work from home advice but it will impact our urban areas.

He said: “Whilst being mindful of the impact on our many city businesses, it is important not to cast aside the benefits of working in a new way.

“Reduced commuting will yield environmental benefits and may ultimately help towards meeting Northern Ireland’s climate change commitments, so the decision is much more complex than simply a rush to return to the way things used to be."