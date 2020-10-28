World is less efficient with working at home: CEO

The head of one of Northern Ireland's most successful tech companies has said the world is now less efficient as people work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seamus Keating, chief executive of software and consulting firm First Derivatives, spoke as the company's half year results showed a 3% increase in turnover to £119.6m. Pre-tax profits were down 12% to £7.4m.

He said the Newry-based firm had also had some cases of Covid 19 among its 2,000 employees worldwide but that staff had recovered quickly from the virus.

And overall, the business had been "resilient" through Covid, he said. Customers include investment banks and other financial institutions while its Kx technology is used by Formula 1's Red Bull team. "We're doing important things for customers to support them to run their operations, and that's shone through.

"But we still have a very significant opportunity to grow right across the piece. We're looking through the Covid crisis and laying foundations and making investments to deliver on that as we look to the medium term.

"Our revenue was up 3% in the first half, and a lot of businesses would be absolutely thrilled with that."

The business was still investing in marketing, sales, and research and development. "We also restarted hiring graduates as we came through the summer, because as we look out over the next six to 12 months, we're going to need those skills."

He said the company had moved quickly to set up its staff to work from home at the start of the pandemic but that he hoped to return to working together in person.

"People getting together regularly to learn to collaborate and generate ideas, spark off each other, is important. The world is less efficient with everybody working from home. I don't see us rapidly returning to a situation where everybody is in an office at a desk every day but I do see a good balance of people meeting in offices to learn to collaborate and to innovate together both in our own teams and in teams with customers...

"Yes, you can do great things on Zoom and many other platforms but there's a limitation. There is a creativity you get from being together and a speed of getting things done that you miss working remotely."