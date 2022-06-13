Wrightbus’ £482m deal to make 800 buses for the Republic branded ‘timely reminder’ of NI Protocol ‘benefits’

Ballymena bus manufacturer Wrightbus has won a deal worth a potential €562m (£482m) to sell up to 800 battery electric buses to the Republic — a contract that, it has been claimed, reflects the benefits of the NI Protocol.

The National Transport Authority (NTA), based in Dublin, announced it is ordering 120 double-deck battery electric buses from Wrightbus for €80.4m (£69m).

Sinn Fein East Londonderry MLA Dr Caoimhe Archibald claimed the cross-border contract reflected the benefits of the protocol.

It was announced as the UK prepared to reveal legislation intended to help it override elements of the trading agreement, which it concluded with the EU in 2019.

The 120 buses are the first instalment in a planned deal between the NTA and Wrightbus for 800 zero-emission vehicles over the next five years.

The Streetdeck Electroliner BEVs will be made and built at Wrightbus at Galgorm, Ballymena, and will be the first battery electric double-deck buses to join the Republic’s fleet.

The NTA said the deal could potentially become the single biggest bus procurement deal in the history of the Republic. If all 800 buses are ordered from Wrightbus, the entire deal could be worth €562m (£482m) on the basis of the price of the first order.

Of the first 120 vehicles, 100 are intended for Dublin Bus and the rest for Limerick. The remainder could be used in other parts of Ireland such as Cork, Galway and Waterford.

The first buses will hit the road in 2023 and all will be decked out in Transport For Ireland’s green, white and yellow livery.

Neil Collins, managing director of Wrightbus, said: “We are extremely proud of this historic deal, which is hugely significant for Ireland’s decarbonisation ambitions and for us here at Wrightbus.

“This deal further cements the reputation we have built in the zero-emission sector and follows hot on the heels of historic deals in Australia and Germany. This shows our ambition to be at the forefront of the zero-emission drive in cities, towns and rural areas across the world.”

DUP North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said: “I am delighted that today Wrightbus has secured one of the biggest bus-building contracts ever agreed in Ireland with its transport authority. This is wonderful news for the company and for the workforce, whose commitment to excellence is obvious.

“Such orders only come about because of hard work and the best product. The Wrightbus transport solutions are the right product for the time and are now part of the mainstay of transport solutions in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Australia and elsewhere.

“This is wonderful news and I congratulate the company.”

Dr Archibald said the major contract is also “a vote of confidence in the skills and expertise of the local workforce”.

“As the British Government today introduce legislation to undermine the protocol and breach international law, it is a timely reminder of the North’s unique ability to continue to access the EU single market and create jobs.

“This is a game changer for businesses like Wrightbus, which had recently secured an order for 60 hydrogen buses from Germany and has now secured a contract worth £69m.

“The British Government needs to engage in genuine negotiation with the EU to provide certainty and stability for businesses and protect the benefits of the protocol for workers and families facing an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis.”

In an interview with Belfast Telegraph last year, Jo Bamford, executive chairman of Wrightbus, said the dual market access afforded to NI under the NI Protocol was an advantage. “It’s a great place to work with great engineers, hardworking people, and it’s connected to two large markets.”

Eamon Ryan, the Republic’s transport minister, welcomed the deal with Wrightbus. “Going electric will reduce the carbon footprint of our public transport fleet and will help us reach our long-term climate goals, as outlined in the Climate Action Plan. These new electric buses will also help reduce air pollution, improve public health and improve access to public transport for people of all abilities.

“I welcome today’s announcement and look forward to seeing cleaner and greener buses in operation in our cities.”