Wrightbus: ‘Boardroom ban’ case continues against former bosses

Mark Nodder, Lorraine Rock, Steven Francey and Jeff Wright are four of the record 14 who face being disqualified from acting as company directors

A hearing in legal proceedings against people linked to Wrightbus in Ballymena including former owner Jeff Wright is to take place on Thursday.

At 14, a record number of people, also including Jeff Wright’s two sisters and current employees, face being disqualified from acting as company directors following an investigation by Insolvency Service.

Part of the Department for the Economy, it takes the action if it believes directors may have displayed “unfit conduct” in their involvement in a company which becomes insolvent.

People can be barred from acting as directors for between two and 15 years.

Wrightbus went bust in 2019 owing £60m to creditors, although the main business was successfully taken over by industrialist Jo Bamford.

However, the administration process continues, including the process of potential disqualification of directors.

Courts Service confirmed that 14 people are still respondents in the court action – Jeff Wright, his sisters Amanda Knowles and Lorraine Rock, Steven Francey, John Mark Nodder, Mark Johnston, Brian Maybin, Robert Barr, Robert Douglas, Sam McLaren, John Damian McGarry, Kirsty McBride, John McLeister and Lauren Christie.

According to the court listing, they are not required to attend court. The hearing had been adjourned on March 2.

The case may take some years to conclude, with directors’ disqualification proceedings in complex administrations taking up to five years. The action is usually initiated at the end of a two-year limitation period after a company goes into administration.

All but three of the 14 people have instructed the same law firm for representation in the process, according to information from the Courts Service.

The 11 people who have instructed Carson McDowell include Wrightbus founder Sir William Wright’s daughters Amanda and Lorraine, and Lauren Christie, the daughter of Lorraine.

Three people who still work for the Wrightbus enterprise under its new ownership are also being represented by Carson McDowell. The firm declined to comment, while Wrightbus itself said: “Wrightbus are not in a position to comment whilst legal proceedings are ongoing.”

The department said it cannot comment while proceedings are ongoing.

A solicitor for Jeff Wright at law firm Napiers said he would not comment while proceedings are live.

The Department for the Economy said directors are permitted to offer disqualification undertakings as an alternative to court hearings but it’s understood none of the 14 have taken that step.

It said earlier this year: “This has exactly the same legal effect as a disqualification order made by the High Court and the consequences of breaching one are the same as those for breaching a disqualification order.”

Conduct which can lead to a boardroom ban includes continuing to trade to the detriment of creditors at a time when the company was insolvent; failing to keep proper accounting records; failing to prepare and file accounts or make returns to the Companies Registry; failing to submit tax returns or pay tax or other money due to the Crown; and failing to co-operate with the receiver/insolvency practitioner.

In November, Mr Wright said he was disappointed by the proceedings and had cooperated with the administrators and DfE throughout the administration.

He added: “I hope to have an opportunity to tell my side of the story, but I am not in a position to provide any further comment at this stage.”

In directors disqualification proceedings, the burden of proof is on the DfE and directors have the opportunity to explain their actions to the court.

Wrightbus had been in business for over 70 years when group company Wrights and four other related businesses collapsed.

The composites business was also bought over by Lisburn investor Peter Drayne and now operates as Jans Composites.