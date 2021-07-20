Wrightbus close to sealing zero-emissions vehicles deals

Owner Jo Bamford says contracts with transport operators in UK and Ireland

Buta Atwal and Jo Bamford, Wrightbus, next to its latest product, the Electroliner

The owner of Wrightbus in Ballymena has said it’s won orders for its rapid-charging double-deck bus, the Electroliner.

As Jo Bamford spoke to Business Telegraph about almost two years at the helm of the Northern Ireland bus giant, he said there were deals made for the zero-emissions vehicles with transport operators in the UK and Ireland.

The Wrightbus executive chairman, who bought Wrightbus out of administration in October 2019, said he could not yet confirm details of the customers.

The Electroliner is described by Wrightbus as “the fastest charging double deck” on the market.

It has a charge time of just two hours 45 minutes in comparison to the industry standard of between four to five hours.

He told Business Telegraph: “We have formally had orders and I’m not sure whether I can talk about them yet. But we’ve had a lot of excitement about the Electroliner, because it’s the best there is.”

Last week, three new hydrogen-fuel-cell-electric double-deckers from the company took to the streets of Dublin.

And in June, the company unveiled a fleet of 20 hydrogen buses for Transport for London alongside London Mayor Sadiq Khan.