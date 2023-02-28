Wrightbus: Court date looms for Jeff Wright and company directors

Record number of 14 people may be banned over alleged unfit conduct

A record 14 people formerly linked to Wrightbus face a High Court hearing this week which could restrict their future ability to lead a company.

Jeff Wright, the former owner of the business and son of founder Sir William, his two sisters and 11 others could face a directors’ disqualification by the Department for the Economy (DfE) on Thursday.

All 14 could be banned from acting as company directors over alleged unfit conduct. The civil action has been brought by DfE’s Insolvency Service.

The Court Service told Business Telegraph yesterday that the case involving Amanda Knowles, Steven Francey, Lorraine Rock, John Mark Nodder, Mark Johnston, Brian Maybin, Robert Barr, Robert Douglas, Sam McLaren, John Damian McGarry, Kirsty McBride, John McLeister, Lauren Christie and Jeff Wright is listed for the High Court on Thursday, March 2.

Amanda Knowles and Lorraine Rock are the sisters of Jeff Wright. DfE said that directors were permitted to offer disqualification undertakings as an alternative to court hearings.

It said: “This has exactly the same legal effect as a disqualification order made by the High Court and the consequences of breaching one are the same as those for breaching a disqualification order.”

It said that while the department seeks disqualification orders from the High Court “on occasion”, most cases were settled through disqualification undertakings.

In total, five Wrightbus companies went bust — Wrightbus, Wright En-Drive, Wright Composites, Wrights Group and Metallix.

Creditors were owed a total of £60m when business advisory firm Deloitte was appointed administrators in September 2019 following trading problems at the bus manufacturer, which made the red Routemaster bus for Transport for London.

The main Wrightbus business was sold to the Bamford Bus Company in 2019 and has since made a strong recovery.

The department confirmed that 14 is the biggest number of former bosses ever to be pursued in a directors’ disqualification.

The previous record was 12 directors of the NI Events Company.

Conduct which can lead to a boardroom ban includes continuing to trade to the detriment of creditors at a time when the company was insolvent; failing to keep proper accounting records; failing to prepare and file accounts or make returns to the Companies Registry; failing to submit tax returns or pay tax or other money due to the Crown; and failing to co-operate with the receiver/insolvency practitioner.

In November, Mr Wright said he was disappointed by the proceedings and had cooperated with the administrators and DfE through the administration.

He added: “I hope to have an opportunity to tell my side of the story, but I am not in a position to provide any further comment at this stage.”

The 14 people could be barred from becoming a director of a business, or being involved with setting up or managing one, for two to 15 years.

The burden of proof is on the department and directors have the opportunity to explain their actions to the court.