Wrightbus creates 300 jobs after securing string of orders from UK and Ireland

Company brings workforce up to 900 as it ramps up production at its Ballymena site

Wrightbus is to create up to 300 permanent jobs after securing a string of orders from the UK and Ireland, it announced today.

The Ballymena company is also to convert 120 existing temporary jobs into permanent positions as it looks to ramp up production at its headquarters.

The firm, which was bought out of administration by entrepreneur Jo Bamford in October 2019, had just 56 members of staff when he took over.

The development has been welcomed by DUP North Antrim MP, Ian Paisley.

Wrightbus said that thanks to an “incredible period of growth driven by the development of world-leading technology” — including the creation of the world’s first hydrogen double decker bus, and a market-leading electric double decker bus — the firm is now on track to have 930 permanent employees.

The company is today cited as a success story in the use of hydrogen by the UK Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy as it launched a hydrogen strategy aimed at supporting over 9,000 UK jobs by 2030.

Wrightbus said it hoped the roles, which will include coachbuilders, welders and vehicle installation electricians, will all be filled in 2022.

Driving force: Jo Bamford

Managing director Neil Collins said: “It’s a fantastic success story, and not one many people would have imagined just a few short years ago.

“In the last two years, the company has not only been bought back from the brink, but has been reinvigorated and has seen a period of phenomenal growth…

"We’re now the UK’s only bus builder with both a hydrogen and electric product on the market.”

He added: “Our order book is looking very healthy with our zero emission buses in high demand, and we have multiple conversations ongoing with a number of bus operators from across the UK and Ireland. And let’s not forget that this has all been achieved despite the terrible effects of the global pandemic over the past 18 months.”

Jo Bamford, who has been hailed as the driving force behind the change in fortunes at Wrightbus since buying the business, said: “The last two years have not been easy. We’ve not only had to pull the company back from administration, but we’ve also had to get through unprecedented times due to the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic.

“Introducing two new world-leading products in the Hydroliner and the Electroliner, and being able to bring the workforce up from just 56 people to more than 900 in those two short years is incredibly satisfying, and shows the marked determination that we all have to make sure this business is a world-leading success.”

Mr Paisley said the job news was a “significant development”, adding: “It is great news for the local economy and once again sets manufacturing and precision engineering as one of the premier employers.”

He said that since Mr Bamford had taken over the company, “it is now exceeding growth plans and expectations”.

"All of this has been done with minimal government intervention.”

Mr Paisley revealed he has now written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has said that he wants to see 4,000 zero emission buses in the UK during his first term in No.10.

The senior DUP member added: “Hydrogen technology is the way ahead for zero emissions and a hydrogen hub in Ballymena training engineers and developing products would be a natural fit for the area.”