Wrightbus creating hundreds of jobs to fuel transition to green transport

A Ballymena bus firm is embarking on a major recruitment drive as it seeks to expand its contribution to the future of zero-emission transport.

A pioneer in hydrogen and battery electric double-deck buses, Wrightbus is currently actively recruiting for 160 support positions with plans to add another 50 support roles this year.

Only three years after it was rescued from administration by JCB heir Jo Bamford, the firm has also announced it is aiming to fill a further 100 production positions, including 50 apprenticeships, before the end of 2023.

Having fallen to a staff of only 56 when it was bought out of administration, it now employs more than 1,200 people.

Nicola McCloskey, HR director at Wrightbus, said: “As the business continues to grow, we are on the lookout for talented individuals to join us in our journey to create even more sustainable, environmentally-friendly transport around the world.

“There has never been a more exciting time to join this industry to begin or develop your career.

“We have a variety of roles available as we continue to build a better, more diverse and inclusive workplace for all our employees.

“Factories are often associated with being dark and dirty places where the work is repetitive, but today’s manufacturing environment couldn’t be more different from this misconception.

“Our plant is a bright, spacious place where staff are encouraged to innovate and improve to help us shape the future of such an important industry.

“We are actively recruiting for 160 support positions and have approximately 50 more support vacancies budgeted for the rest of the year.

“There is also a requirement for about 100 production positions between now and the end of 2023 - excluding active offers - and 50 apprenticeships.”

Production roles include skilled, semi-skilled and factory operative positions such as coachbuilders, electricians, mechanical fitters, welders, spray painters and assembly operatives.

To be successful in the skilled positions, applicants should hold relevant trades qualifications or experience in joinery, plumbing, glazing, electrical, auto electrics, welding, spray painting, or mechanics.

For semi-skilled positions, candidates will need at least three months of experience with hand tools and successfully complete an assessment.

Wrightbus also has a wide range of support roles available in areas including HR, purchasing, engineering, sales, IT, quality and mobile service engineers.

The firm will be hosting its latest recruitment evening at its site in Ballymena on Thursday, September 21 from 5.30pm to 8pm.

There will be a chance to have a tour of the factory and meet departmental managers and the HR team.

Wrightbus launched its first zero-emission bus - the Streetdeck Hydroliner - in 2020 in Aberdeen, with the fleet entering passenger service in January 2021.

It is also behind the world’s most efficient double-deck electric bus - the Streetdeck Electroliner - as well as single-deck battery electric and hydrogen electric buses.