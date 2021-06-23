Wrightbus: Fleet of environmentally-friendly buses built in Ballymena taking to London streets for first time

Latest double-deckers to be launched in the city by mayor Khan

Big order: Hydrogen-powered double decker buses in production at the Bamford Bus Company factory in Ballymena

A fleet of environmentally-friendly buses built by Wrightbus in Ballymena is taking to the streets of London for the first time.

Wrightbus delivered 1,000 Routemaster buses to London between 2012 and 2017 following a bumper order by Boris Johnson, when he was Mayor of London.

The latest consignment of 20 hydrogen fuel cell double deckers will be launched by his successor as Mayor, Sadiq Khan. The buses have been estimated to cost £500,000 each, with funding of £12m in total for the project.

Entrepreneur Jo Bamford rescued Wrightbus from administrators in 2019 after it went bust under the ownership of the Wright family.

The buses will run on hydrogen produced at a plant in Runcorn in England, while Ryze Hydrogen, also owned by Mr Bamford, will transport the fuel to the fuelling station.

Transport for London, which ordered the buses, said they would help reduce its carbon footprint, and cut harmful emissions as no pollution will come from their exhausts.

Journeys would be smoother and quieter, TfL added, and the buses would also feature USB charging points.

The buses will make their debut on Route 7 between East Acton and Oxford Circus.

Wrightbus chief executive Buta Atwal said: “At Wrightbus, we’re incredibly proud to be launching our world-first zero emission hydrogen double deckers onto the streets of London to help turn its iconic red buses green.

“London residents — and visitors to the capital from around the world — can experience what it’s like to ride in a UK-made hydrogen-fuelled vehicle that produces no harmful emissions from its exhaust.

“Thanks to TfL’s visionary approach, the city will have the first fleet of hydrogen double deckers in England and the benefits to the city in terms of CO2 reduction will be significant.

“We hope other cities around the country will follow London’s lead and help us in our ambition to decarbonise public transport and improve air quality.”

From 2023, the hydrogen used to power the buses will be greener, TfL said, as it will be produced by electrolysis powered by a direct connection to an offshore windfarm.

Along with around £6m of funding from TfL, more than £5m has been provided by European bodies - by the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking, and the Innovation and Networks Executive Agency (INEA), an executive agency of the European Commission – as well as £1m from the Office of Zero Emission Vehicles.

The Mayor is to visit Perivale bus depot in Ealing to see the new hydrogen double decker and new hydrogen refuelling station.

Mr Khan said: “As part of our world-leading ongoing efforts, I’m proud to announce England’s first hydrogen double decker buses, which don’t produce any harmful emissions, will now be put into service.”

Around 1,200 people lost their jobs in the Wrightbus collapse. Staff numbers are now around 600.