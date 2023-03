TUV leader Jim Allister does not want current proceedings reflecting on company

A fleet of Wrightbus vehicles built for Translink on display at Stormont with insets of (clockwise, from top left) Jeff Wright, Mark Nodder, Lorraine Rock and Steven Francey

Legal proceedings against 14 people over the insolvency of Wrightbus should not detract from the success of the bus builder under new ownership, an MLA has said.