Wrightbus owner Jo Bamford embroiled in multi-million legal battle with former business partner

Wrightbus owner Jo Bamford is embroiled in a multi-million legal battle with a former business partner described in court documents as one of his oldest and closest friends, it has emerged.

Mr Bamford, who took over the Ballymena-based bus company two years ago, sued Joseph Manheim amid claims his one-time friend and financial advisor misappropriated profits from a firm they formed in the United States.

Mr Bamford, along with a third partner in the business, Young Min Ban, filed a civil suit against Mr Manheim and related companies, alleging fraud and breach of agreement among other claims. The case is proceeding in a state court in Delaware.

“Jo will not be commenting on the active legal proceedings,” a representative of the 43-year-old heir to the JCB fortune and green entrepreneur told the Belfast Telegraph.

Publicly filed documents reveal how the relationship between Mr Bamford and his former friend disintegrated amid claims the latter wrested control of Philadelphia-based Delaware Valley Regional Center (DVRC) and took out of the company $5.8m for his own use.

The company was set up to fast track visas for foreign nationals. Under the EB-5 visa programme foreign nationals are granted the right to remain if they invest a certain amount in infrastructure projects in the US. The company acted as a “middleman”, attracting mostly Asian clients.

According to court documents seen by the Belfast Telegraph, the pair were close friends for over 20 years. They met when Bamford was 16 after his sister began dating Manheim, then 21.

“Bamford and Manheim have known each other for more than twenty-five years. During that time, they developed a relationship that was closer than most brothers,” according to a late 2019 opinion by the court as it ruled against Mr Manheim’s attempts to have the case dismissed.

“Until the events leading to this lawsuit, Manheim was Bamford’s closest friend for the better part of nineteen years,” Judge J Travis Laster wrote. “When Bamford was twenty-one, he joined Alcoholics Anonymous, and Manheim acted as Bamford’s sponsor for the next decade.”

The judge added: “The two regularly socialized and travelled together. Manheim and his wife even spent their honeymoon vacationing with Bamford. Their families were also close, and each became the godfather to the other’s children.

“Bamford’s children referred to Manheim as ‘Uncle Joe’ and Manheim’s children used the same term of affection for Bamford.”

Mr Bamford also relied on Mr Manheim for financial and business advice. The documents reveal that Mr Bamford invested $6.7m in an Manheim-inspired investment fund, which failed.

Mr Manheim was later given full access to a Goldman Sachs account funded with $2m of Bamford’s money.

In 2012, Bamford provided startup capital for DVRC, initially $500,000, followed by another $500,000. By 2016, the business was thriving.

“Manheim wanted to solidify his control over the entity. To achieve this outcome, Manheim needed to neuter Bamford and Ban’s rights as holders of a majority of the membership interests in DVRC,” the judge wrote.

It is claimed by the plaintiffs that part of the reason Manheim needed money was because of his “costly” attraction to the game of polo. The plaintiffs claimed he used company to support the hobby.

By May 2018, Manheim had received approximately $5.8m from DVRC, Ban approximately $2.8m and Bamford around $1.8m.

At a hearing before the Court of Chancery in Delaware in June, Mr Bamford said that he raced classic Ferraris and, under cross-examination, admitted using a company email account to order cannabis and send unspecified “inappropriate, explicit photographs”, according to a report in the Guardian newspaper.

The two plaintiffs accuse Mr Manheim of using company funds for outings to a strip club in Philadelphia, leasing a Porsche, and to cover the cost of playing in polo matches, according to the Guardian.