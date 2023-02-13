Wrightbus planning to invest millions in new green hydrogen project in Ballymena

​

Plans have been announced to create a new facility in Ballymena producing enough clean energy to power 300 hydrogen buses a day in Northern Ireland.

Wrightbus is planning to make a multi-million-pound investment in the project in partnership with Oxford-based Hygen Energy.

With green hydrogen identified as a solution by governments around the world in the drive towards net zero, plans for the new facility address growing demand for the clean fuel.

The Ballymena firm, which was rescued from administration by Jo Bamford in 2019, plans to adapt an existing brick building on a 2.5-acre site at its headquarters for the new facility.

Planning permission has not yet been granted for the project, with Wrightbus set to submit an application to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in April. It is aiming for a planning decision by winter 2023, with the facility to potentially be operational by summer 2024.

Green hydrogen is classified as a renewable fuel, free from carbon emissions. Renewable electricity is used to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen, in a process known as electrolysis, with the hydrogen then used onsite or transported onward.

Wrightbus pioneered the world’s first hydrogen powered fleet of double-decker buses in 2020 and, by November 2022, the fleet had logged 1.75 million miles since first entering service.

“Wrightbus is delighted to be working with Hygen on this hydrogen production project at our factory in Ballymena,” said Mr Bamford. “One of our key objectives when we purchased Wrightbus in 2019 was to bring the first UK manufactured hydrogen double decker bus to market.

“We have done this, with our Hydroliner buses now moving passengers every day in a number of cities across the UK, including here in Belfast.

“Hydrogen is the best means of decarbonising many bus routes, but for this to happen bus operators need a reliable and voluminous supply of low cost low carbon hydrogen. It is great to see a project that is being sized to enable future demand for hydrogen here in Northern Ireland to be met.

“This project will initially be able to produce enough hydrogen to run up to 300 buses and has the potential to triple in scale as demand for hydrogen increases. We hope it will set an example for how these projects will be designed and built.”

If approved, the project will create 35 jobs during construction. The proposed development will make use of an existing building at the north west of the site, with equipment to be installed inside and outside the building.

A community consultation process for the project is now under way, led by Renewable Connections, development partner of Hygen.

Drop-in public exhibitions will be held at the Wrightbus site at 201 Galgorm Road on Friday, March 3 from 3pm–7pm and Saturday, March 4 from 10am–2pm.