Wrightbus receives £500k cash boost from government to develop new coaches

Co Antrim manufacturer Wrightbus has received a slice of £50 million government funding to help the firm develop zero-emission hydrogen coaches.

The Ballymena-based company has been awarded up to £534,000 to assist with the making of fuel-cell electric vehicles as part of its continued efforts to decarbonise public transport around the world.

Jean-Marc Gales, CEO of Wrightbus, said: “We are at the forefront of zero-emission technology and have a tremendous reputation for our fleet, both battery electric and hydrogen fuel-cell buses.

“On the back of developing the world’s first double deck hydrogen bus, we are keen to develop a hydrogen electric power train demonstrator for the coach sector to further decarbonise another part of the transport industry.

“Decarbonisation options for the coach sector are extremely limited, with hydrogen fuel-cell technology considered to be the most viable choice.”

There are over 30,000 diesel coaches operating across the UK and Ireland.

Wrightbus hopes to clean up the sector and is leading the way in technological advances in hydrogen fuel-cell transport by developing world class efficient alternatives including both hydrogen and battery electric powered single and double-deck buses.

A total of 30 manufacturing projects will benefit from the latest government funding package which should speed up the development of rapid-charging motorcycles and self-driving cars while cementing the UK as the best location in the world to manufacture.

A total of £11 million of funding through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) is being awarded to 12 fast-start projects put forward by businesses, including Wrightbus.

With industry match-funding committments in place, projects will receive a total of £22.7 million to develop innovative automotive products within 12 months.

Ian Constance, CEO of APC, said: “The successful applicants all have fantastic proposals that now have the green flag to kick-start.”

It’s hoped the funding will boost the UK’s innovation of clean, green technologies, helping to create jobs and grow the economy.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt believes there is an abundance of opportunity.

“From farm tractors fuelled by hydrogen to rapid-charge first responder motorcycles, these projects receiving funding today show we are not short of innovators in this country,” he said.

“By supporting growth in the industries of the future, including through better regulation, we are delivering on our plan to get the economy growing and make the UK the best place in the world to start and grow a business.”