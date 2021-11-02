Wrightbus showcases its Hydroliner at COP26

The Wrightbus Hydroliner is on show at COP26

Ballymena-based Wrightbus has unveiled the world’s first hydrogen double-decker bus at the UN’s COP26 climate summit.

The Wrightbus Hydroliner is on display in the Green Zone at the climate change event over the next two weeks.

The zero-emission bus travelled a 600 mile route from London to reach Glasgow as part of the first ever UK Hydrogen Roadshow held in conjunction with Ryze Hydrogen and INEOS.

It creates no exhaust fumes and emits only water vapour.

The buses have prevented 1,000 tonnes of harmful carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions entering the atmosphere since they were launched last year.

Green entrepreneur Jo Bamford, who bought Wrightbus out of administration two years ago and has just signed a deal with Foretescue Future Industries (FFI), the largest supplier of green hydrogen to the UK, said: “At Wrightbus in Northern Ireland, we’re walking the walk — not only have we pioneered zero emissions transport but we‘ve increased the workforce from 56 to nearly 1,000 in just two years.

“We’re proud to be part of the movement that’s leading the world to create technological solutions to ensure a net zero future, whilst also creating green jobs.”