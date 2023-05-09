Wrightbus to invest £12m fund in development of ‘green machine’ vehicles

Ballymena firm to drive its next-gen vehicles forward with the backing of government cash

Northern Ireland bus manufacturer Wrightbus is receiving more than £12m to help its development of battery-electric and fuel cell-powered vehicles, it was announced today.

The cash injection of £6.4m from government, matched by industry to reach £12.7m, is another landmark in the transformation of the Ballymena firm since it was bought by Jo Bamford in 2019.

It’s a share of more than £77m government and industry support to develop zero-emission vehicles.

The work by Wrightbus is tipped to support nearly 900 jobs over the next decade and save over 3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from emission, the government said.

Wrightbus will be developing next-generation articulated and tri-axle electric and hydrogen fuel cell buses with the help of the funds.

Six other pieces of work around the UK are receiving the backing, including a scheme for a green fire engine and a hydrogen fuel cell version of the Ford Transit van, supporting a total of more than 4,400 jobs in the UK.

Wrightbus recently announced plans for a multi-million pound green hydrogen production facility.

Jo Bamford, Wrightbus executive chairman, said: “When I took over the company, I was clear about my ambitions for it, both in terms of contributing to the UK’s plans for net zero and in terms of supporting the British economy.

“Last year was our most successful year to date, but we have always said that we will continue to drive forward with our zero-emissions vision and our ‘NextGenZEBs’ project is evidence of that.”

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said: “Zero-emission cars, vans and taxis are increasingly common, but this cutting-edge work is going to mean clean, green vehicles designed and built in the UK can take on the toughest jobs too, from life-saving emergency services, to haulage and public transport.

“Our automotive industry keeps setting the pace globally and seizing the potential of new technologies. Today’s multi-million-pound boost will help them stay ahead of international competition, while delivering on our priority to grow the economy and support high-quality jobs.”

The funding has been awarded through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) Collaborative Research and Development programme, in support of ambitions to build an end-to-end supply chain for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) in the UK. Just over £38.4m in investment comes from Government, backed by a further £38.7m from the automobile industry.

Wrightbus project partners include Queens University Belfast, Grayson Automotive, Hutchinson Engineering and Translink

It’s the only bus manufacturer in the UK which produces single and double deck hydrogen and battery electric buses.

Mr Bamford, a son of JCB owner Lord Bamford, rescued the business from administration in October 2019, two months after it had gone bust.

According to accounts for 2021 for Bamford Bus Company, the company behind Wrightbus, turnover has gone up 42% from £68.9m to £97.7m, while pre-tax profits are up 55% from £0.9m to £1.4m. Accounts for 2020 covered a 15-month period.

The average monthly number of employees went from 271 to 656, with the company’s pay bill reaching £20m.

Recent contract wins include a deal to deliver 48 zero emission buses for Stagecoach in London. Last year, it unveiled a deal a worth a potential €562m (£482m) to sell up to 800 battery electric buses to the Republic.