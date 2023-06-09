Wrightbus wins £32m in new funding as part of £50m package

Ballymena bus manufacturer Wrightbus has received £32m in new funding as part of a £50m package of support backed by UK Export Finance.

The government body has given a guarantee on 80% of a loan to Wrightbus from Barclays Bank, with the financing intended to support the manufacturer’s ambitious export strategy.

It will enable Wrightbus to deliver orders to new markets, such as Germany and North America, as well as additional orders in existing markets like Singapore and Hong Kong.

The announcement comes a week after Minister for Investment Lord Johnson visited Wrightbus’ site in Ballymena ahead of the Northern Ireland Investment Summit taking place later in the year.

Lord Johnson said: “Wrightbus is a fantastic example of a British business seizing the vast exporting opportunities around the world and embracing clean growth. UK Export Finance support for Wrightbus will be a great boost to its exporting journey, helping the company to create more local growth and jobs.

“This is the type of success we will build on at this autumn’s Northern Ireland Investment Summit, which will be a catalyst for securing more investment, creating more jobs and empowering more businesses to seize exporting opportunities.”

The company generated 27% of its revenues from exports in 2022 but wants to grow that by nearly a fifth by the end of 2023.

Wrightbus plans to double its workforce by 2026, creating 1,000 new green jobs with most of the roles based at the company’s Ballymena hub.

The company’s hydrogen-powered, zero-carbon buses are in strong demand globally with over 600 buses of all types expected to be delivered by the end of 2023, up from 450 last year. Wrightbus now has the largest hydrogen fleet in the UK, with 100 buses in operation.

Jean-Marc Gales, Wrightbus CEO, said: “UKEF and Barclays’ support has been fundamental to the development of Wrightbus. The flexible products suit the needs of our business, which is growing exponentially and requires financial headroom.

“We are excited about our next phase and working within the Ballymena and wider Northern Ireland community to deliver innovative British technology to the global market.”

James Binns, global head of trade and working capital at Barclays, said: “Barclays are proud to work alongside UKEF to enable British companies to get the competitive edge when it comes to exporting.

“This new funding builds on our previous support to Wrightbus, providing crucial flexibility which will enable further growth in exports and domestically, continuing the vital pivot towards zero-emission sales.”