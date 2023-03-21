Wrightbus wins £3m contract for zero emission buses

Wrightbus is to supply another 18 zero emission buses to First Bus in Leicester

Northern Ireland bus manufacturer Wrightbus has secured a new £3m order to deliver 18 zero emission buses for First Bus in Leicester.

It follows a £25.3m contract to supply 117 battery-electric vehicles to First Bus for routes across the UK.

The buses will be built by Wrightbus at its factory in Ballymena.

The deal is part of the UK Government’s strategy to support and decarbonise the public transport sector.

Ian Gillott, managing director for parts and services at Wrightbus, said: “Our partnership with First Bus is hugely significant in the drive to zero-emission public transport.

“It has been a real team effort between the local authority, Wrightbus and First Bus to deliver this exciting project.

“We can’t wait to see these buses in operation in Leicester, which will help passengers enjoy comfortable and cleaner transport.

“We are consistently at the forefront of zero and low-emission travel and would be delighted to progress future orders, dependent on future co-funding opportunities.”

He said the construction in Ballymena of Wrightbus’ two electric bus models, the GB Kite Electroliner BEV and the StreetDeck Electroliner BEV, supported jobs across the UK through its domestic supply chain.

First Bus has also announced plans to upgrade its Abbey Lane depot in Leicester so it becomes fully electrified.

The additional 18 electric buses will arrive in Leicester later this year, with 86 hitting the road by March next year.

Richard Holden, Roads and Local Transport Minister, visited the Leicester depot to welcome the new fleet of buses from Wrightbus.

Mr Holden said: “Buses are the most popular form of public transport, and these new UK-made zero emission buses will help make them more attractive still by providing cleaner, smoother and more reliable services across Leicester.

“We’re providing an extra £3m to roll out 18 new electric buses to provide residents in Leicester with better, cleaner and quieter journeys, as we step up a gear to reach net zero faster and level up transport across the country.”

Janette Bell, managing director at First Bus, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Leicester will become one of our blueprint bus depots of the future, helping us to refine and iterate this new concept so we can roll it out across the rest of the UK.

"At First Bus, we’re continuing to trailblaze with our partners to ensure we meet our net zero targets, supported by co-funding from the Department for Transport.”

First Bus has 328 fully electric buses on order with Wrightbus, which will help secure green jobs in the short-term.