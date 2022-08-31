Wrightbus wins £81m to build nearly 200 zero-emissions buses

Wrightbus electric vehicles will be manufactured for First Bus in England

Wrightbus has won an £81m deal to provide nearly 200 zero-emission buses to five local authorities around England.

The order from operator First Bus is the largest electric vehicle bus contract outside of London and is supported by the UK Government’s Zero Emission Bus Regional Area (ZEBRA) funding scheme.

First Bus is investing £43m in the order with Wrightbus in Ballymena, where the buses will be built, with the rest coming from the Department for Transport (DfT) scheme.

The 193 buses will begin to take to the roads of Leicester, York, Leeds, Norwich and Portsmouth from next March.

First Bus said it had worked closely with five local authorities to gain the funding, which will help fund the transition from diesel buses to electric vehicles, including the cost of charging the buses.

Each regional project is to be completed over the next two years, with First Bus to have over 500 EV buses in operation by 2035.

Ben Werth, chief commercial officer at Wrightbus, said: “This is another significant deal for Wrightbus — the largest zero-emissions bus order outside of London — and we are delighted to once again be partnering with First Bus in the drive to zero-emission public transport.

“First Bus, like us, is consistently on the forefront of new and exciting technology and at the forefront of zero- and low-emission travel.

“All of the buses — the GB Kite Electroliner BEV and the StreetDeck Electroliner BEV, which is the world’s most efficient double decker battery-electric bus — will be manufactured and assembled at our Ballymena factory, which means support for jobs in NI and wider across the UK through our domestic supply chain.

“Twenty twenty-two has been a remarkable year for Wrightbus so far, as this deal comes after our recent, historic deals with the National Transport Authority (NTA), Australia and Germany. This latest deal with First Bus strengthens the reputation we have forged in the zero-emission transport sector and will help play an important part in the UK’s ambitions for decarbonisation.”

First Bus UK managing director Janette Bell said: “We are absolutely delighted to place our largest ever zero-emission vehicle order and to do so with a UK manufacturer. Wrightbus has a really exciting product that we feel will enhance the customer experience at the same time as benefiting the environment.

“As leaders in sustainable mobility, we are fully aligned with the Government’s ambitions for a net-zero carbon transport system, including zero-emission bus fleets. We will continue to work closely with central and local government across the UK to support the delivery of our shared decarbonisation ambitions and commitments.”

The First Bus contract is the first major deal announced by Wrightbus since it marked the death of company co-founder Sir William Wright in July.

It also reflects the continued success of the business since it was bought over by Bamford Bus Company after going into administration three years ago.

In June, the Republic’s National Transport Authority announced a deal worth a potential €562m (£482m) for up to 800 zero-emission buses from Wrightbus.

The NTA said it was ordering 120 double-deck battery-electric buses from Wrightbus for €80.4m (£69m), the first instalment in a planned deal for 800 in total over the next five years.