Year of uncertainty put to bed as Tyrone firm takes on 25 new staff

A bed maker in Co Tyrone has said it has invested £250,000 and created 25 new jobs as it responds to pent-up demand following lockdowns.

Comfizone Group, based in Coalisland, owns Washingbay Mattress Craft, Restwell Manufacturing and Irish Contract Beds.

The group, which has around 80 employees, said it has gone from manufacturing 1,500 beds per week pre-pandemic to 2,000. Its products are sold in retailers around the UK and Ireland.

However, it said it had also had to grapple with issues such as Brexit uncertainty, lockdowns in supplier countries and a global shortage of shipping containers.

Managing director Peter Bradley said: “With pent-up demand due to 12 months of on/off restrictions in retail, we have seen a huge appetite for Comfizone products as the UK and Ireland start to reopen.

“It’s been a challenging period, but we are extremely grateful that there’s an incredible demand for our products from our national retailers and independent stores.”

He said that to respond to demand, the company had invested in new systems and developed new supply chains.

Mr Bradley added: “Like every business, the past year has provided our business with unprecedented challenges and caused us to adapt in a way it never has before.

"As the first lockdown lifted, we experienced a significant upturn in orders that we had never experienced before.

“The demand for our products was exacerbated by macro factors such as lockdowns within our suppliers’ countries, a global shortage of shipping containers and the uncertainty of Brexit, coupled with the importance of ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our team by implementing social distancing and new working patterns.”

The Comfizone Group, founded in 2005 by Mr Bradley, is now a major manufacturer of mattresses, divan beds and headboards for trade and contract clients across Ireland and the UK.

In its latest company accounts for the year to the end of April, 2020, Comfizone Ltd reported turnover of £6.18m, up from £6.12m. Pre-tax profits had fallen from £1.3m to £0.9m.

Washing Bay Mattress Craft focuses on the luxury market, while Irish Contract Beds supplies hotels, bed and breakfasts and student accommodation. Restwell Manufacturing supplies mattresses.

Other companies have also been affected by the global shortage of shipping containers, triggered partly by surging demand for Chinese-made goods and Brexit congestion at European ports.

The latest Ulster Bank purchasing managers index survey of business activity, which covered April, said the issue was pushing up costs.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said: “Adapting to the new NI Protocol is one aspect of the increasing cost of doing business. However, it isn’t the only source of disruption.

"Economies around the world have seen a lengthening in suppliers’ delivery times due to the pandemic and worldwide shipping issues such as a shortage of shipping containers.

“Linked to this, NI firms once again reported a record rise in input costs stemming from higher prices for raw materials and fuel coupled with increased shipping costs. In turn, companies are also passing these increased costs onto their customers at a record rate.”