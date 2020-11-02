You Glow Girl: Enterprise scheme for Northern Ireland women

'You Glow Girl' offers a series of practical workshops in garment making

A Belfast-based social enterprise is helping to empower women and young girls across Northern Ireland suffering from mental health problems.

'You Glow Girl' offers a series of practical workshops in garment making.

Founder Chara Clarke established Giving Life Opportunities to Women (GLOW) in 2011 to help local women suffering from mental health issues stemming from trauma and/or social issues such as low income and isolation.

After receiving funding from the National Lottery in January 2019, the charity set up a social enterprise 'You GLOW Girl' which released a Autumn/Winter clothing collection recently.

The merchandise is sold via their website and all profits go back into the programme.

The social enterprise also facilitates an educational programme through their 'GLOW Academy' funded by Community Foundation Northern Ireland.

The 20-week programme offers practical workshops in garment making, teaching participants how to use embroidery and printing machines, a heat press as well as the software used in designing garments.