Northern Ireland’s 40 best law firms 2023: Full list

We asked legal professionals across Northern Ireland and Ireland to name the leading legal practices here and to indicate what each firm’s strong points are

The Best Law Firms 2023 list is based on recommendations from solicitors in a peer-to-peer survey and business clients (e.g. in-house solicitors working in corporate legal departments) in 18 different fields of law.

This year we also include a top five law firms based on those recommended in the biggest number of fields.

List is based on recommendations

The Top 40 law firms in Northern Ireland were identified based on the number of recommendations they received and have been sorted in alphabetical order.

The websites of these law firms and their offices in Northern Ireland have been researched and recorded.

The list of Northern Ireland’s Best Law Firms 2023 was compiled in a complex process — this does not imply a quality assessment with the claim of objectivity and completeness.

Statista

Statista publishes worldwide established rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com. The leading data and business intelligence portal provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies/surveys.

Methodology

More than 9,000 legal experts and business clients across the island were invited to take part. The sample was collected via research conducted by Statista on company websites, the law societies, in publications and on job networks such as LinkedIn. Invitations were sent by email with a personalised link that could only be used once. Around 11% responded to the invitation.

In addition, legal experts and business clients could participate in the survey via an open link. In these cases the participants had to provide a personal company email address before their answers were included. This option was only available for those not among the already invited.

The survey was conducted online between March 28 and May 20, 2022, and a total of 1,026 legal professionals and business clients took part. Statista recorded the recommendations made for the law firms in each field of law.

Self-recommendations, in which one recommended one’s own law firm, were prohibited, and these recommendations were not included.

The participants were also asked to answer some optional editorial questions, shedding light on the legal profession in Ireland.