Nu-Track: Ballymena business cites clients not paying ‘substantial debt’ as primary reason for permanent closure

Ex workers from Ulster Industries in Galgorm protest outside the factory which use to be part of Wrights Group. The workers were made redundant last week. Picture by Peter Morrison

Ballymena business Nu-Track has confirmed it has permanently closed and let its 65 staff members go, citing clients owing “substantial debt” as its main reason for shutting.

Workers of the business, which is formerly linked with controversial pastor Jeff Wright, protested outside its Co Antrim factory on Wednesday after being told they are losing their jobs.

A letter sent to Nu-Track staff by company director Rob Shiels states: “It is with deepest regret that we give notice to all staff and employees of the permanent closure of the company effective 22nd September 2022.

“... all persons employed are herein given notice of their redundancy effective of the above date.”

Read more Nu-Track: Sacked workers protest at failed firm formerly linked to controversial pastor Jeff Wright

In a statement, the bus and coach company said “every effort has been made to avoid closure”.

It reads: "Primarily, during 2021 we committed to build over 130 vehicles for a local client who withdrew after approximately seventy vehicles had been delivered, owing a substantial debt to this company, which we are now forced to pursue in the courts,” the press release continues.

"This, combined with public sector clients who, despite our requests, were not willing to make any payment towards their orders prior to delivery of their completed vehicles, placing an unreasonable strain on cashflow.

"Our inability to fulfil this order without customer funding resulted in the base vehicles being removed by the client, bringing an end to our shop floor production, and consequently causing job losses. On reflection we should not have entered imbalanced contracts of this type, where the customer, although a government body, had no contribution to the build cost.”

The firm also cited increasing component costs, unprecedented rises in base metal prices, reduced production volumes and extensive delays in bus chassis supply from manufacturers as further issues that led it into administration.

Nu-Track’s management added that they “have sought to close our operations at a time when employee demand within our sector is high in the local area” and that “despite the unhelpful and damaging interference of union representatives in the past, we are hopeful that at this time, the union shall not cause any interruption to the fair treatment of our valued people”.

“We fully understand the frustrations of a small number of our staff, and their legitimate right to express that frustration in the peaceful and calm way they did so on Wednesday outside the factory premises.”

The statement concluded that management met with staff representatives on Wednesday to provide assurances on final wages, pensions payments and redundancies.

In the business' last set of accounts, it had a workforce of 65 employees.

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley told the Belfast Telegraph that he has “already spoken to other manufacturers in the area and they have assured that they can absorb every single person who is made redundant or who loses their job as a result of this, because the manufacturing sector is in so much need of employees and experienced skillsets”.